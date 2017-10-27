Pedophile Caught Raping Young Girl, Stoned To Death In South Africa

A pedophile who was caught raping a 6-year-old girl got his comeuppance after an angry mob stoned him to death before police arrived.

The unknown man believed to be in his 40s, faced an angry mob of citizens from Durban, South Africa who showered him with rocks after catching him attacking the child.

Metro.co.uk reports: He is said to have been killed on the Clare estate to the north of the city in KwaZulu Natal.

Police said that a man in his 40s was assaulted following allegations of rape and they are investigating both the alleged rape and the murder.

His body was discovered in a bushy area close to a motorway. Lieutenant Colonel Zwane Thulani, from the South African Police Service (SAPS), said:

‘A case of murder is being investigated by Sydenham SAPS. ‘It is alleged on October 23 at 1.30pm, an unknown man believed to be in his 40s was assaulted to death by community members after he was caught raping a six-year-old girl.

‘A case of rape was also opened for investigation.’