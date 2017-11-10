NYC Pedophile Dies After Jumping Out Window To Escape Angry Parents

A pedophile from Queens, New York, who molested two children at a birthday party, died after falling from a third-floor window while trying to escape from the wrath of angry parents.

Police told the New York Post that the alleged abuser was a 44-year-old man who rented a room from the tenants throwing the birthday party inside their Jackson Heights apartment for a five-year-old boy.

The man allegedly invited two of the children, the five-year-old boy and a girl of the same age, to watch a movie in his room so the adults at the party could have some time without the children.

Breitbart reports: The mother of one of the children allegedly discovered the man putting his hand down the boy’s pants when she went to check on the kids around midnight. Police say the girl told the adults the man kissed her on the lips as they watched the movie.

The adults immediately removed the children from their tenant’s bedroom and dialed 911 to report him to the authorities.

Police say he tried to escape out of a window before authorities arrived. Authorities found him lying on the pavement outside the apartment face up, and emergency medical personnel took him to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

It is unclear whether the man fell on the pavement as part of a suicide attempt or if he accidentally fell while trying to escape.

The incident is currently under investigation, police say.

The alleged incident comes after multiple incidences of molestation have recently been reported across the country.

An illegal alien was charged with sexually abusing a pre-teen girl in Wyoming at the end of October, and a substitute teacher in Texas was charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl he tutored that month.