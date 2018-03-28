Planned Parenthood: Give Cinderella An Abortion

Planned Parenthood have publicly called for Disney executives to feature a Princess having an abortion in their next cartoon.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Planned Parenthood Keystone urged Disney to showcase a transexual undocumented immigrant having an abortion in their next movie.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: According to Planned Parenthood, we also need a Disney Princess who is an illegal immigrant. They must have forgotten about Princess Jasmine of Aladdin fame, who is clearly Middle Eastern. Maybe Disney will make an Aladdin sequel where he and Princess Jasmine fly over Trump’s border wall on his magic carpet to placate Planned Parenthood.

That’s not all, though.

We also need a princess who is a union worker. But why the hell would a princess need a job in the first place?

Finally, we need a trans princess, says Planned Parenthood.

On Twitter, Dave Rubin keenly pointed out that Princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid is trans-species.

Technically I think Ariel from The Little Mermaid is trans species, but it’s never enough for these people… https://t.co/4cCkyNbult — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 27, 2018

“It’s never enough for these people,” he quipped.

He’s right. The freaks at Planned Parenthood will never be satisfied. Why bother trying to appease them?