Poisoned Russian Spy Was About To Prove MI6 Fabricated Trump Dossier

Sergei Skripal was preparing to return to Russia in exchange for information he said proved that MI6 had fabricated the Trump Dossier in order to delegitimize President Trump.

According to reports, shortly before his poisoning, Skirpal was negotiating his return to Russia by offering Russian officials proof that the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) had created the Trump Dossier in cooperation with the Obama-Clinton regime.

Whatdoesitmean.com reports: According to this report, in early February (2018), the Federal Security Service (FSB) was contacted by Yulia Skripal—who is the daughter of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, has lived in London since 2011, and was preparing to return to Russia to marry the son of a high-ranking Russian security official—but whose father, already despondent over the death of his son last year, and his wife in 2012, wanted to return to Russia with her—and in exchange for his being allowed to do so, would, in turn, provide proof that MI6 had entirely created what is now known as the now discredited “Trump Dossier” in cooperation with the Obama-Clinton regime designed to destroy the legitimacy of President Trump.

Not being told the peoples in the West, this report notes, is that Sergei Skripal was a former Russian military intelligence officer who was recruited by MI6 to be a double agent — and whose recruitment to spy for MI6 was masterminded by MI6 agent Pablo Miller who worked directly under the “Trump Dossier” creator, and MI6 officer, Christopher Steele—with Sergei Skripal, also, working for Orbis Business Intelligence, Christopher Steele’s outfit that put together the infamous dossier on Trump, that both MI6 spies Steele and Miller worked for too.

Though the specifics of the offer made to the FSB by Sergei Skripal in order to secure his returning home to Russia remain more highly classified than this general report allows, it does confirm that Yulia Skripal was discussing this issue with her father, on 4 March, when they were both attacked and left in critical condition—with the Telegraph news service in London then documenting that all internet links between Sergei Skripaland Christopher Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence were being taken down.

At the same time all the internet links between Sergei Skripal and the creators of the fake “Trump Dossier” were being scrubbed from existence, this report continues, the British government suddenly began blaming Russia for the nerve gas attack on him and his daughter—but when Russia asked for evidence proving this, the British outright refused to produce it as the Chemical Weapons Convention, that the UK has signed, along with Russia, demands they do—and when questioned in the British Parliament by Labor Leader Jeremy Corbyn as to why this was so, saw Prime Minister Teresa May’s forces jeer and shout him down—followed by British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson saying “Russia should go away and shut up”.

With President Putin stating in the Security Council meeting that he was “extremely concerned” by the destructive and provocative stance of the UK, this report continues, the British government, nevertheless, has continued to ratchet up it hysteria by blocking a United Nations Security Council draft sponsored by Russia calling for an “urgent and civilized investigation” incident in line with international standards—and that led Russian Senator Sergey Kalashnikov to warn:

The West has launched a massive operation in order to kick Russia out of the UN Security Council…Russia is now a very inconvenient player for the Western nations and this explains all the recent attacks on our country.

Important to note, too, this report says, is that absolutely no one in the West is even bothering to ask why Russia would break the first cardinal rule of “spy etiquette” in targeting a spy involved in a spy-swap—which neither the Soviet Union or Russia has done even once in over 70 years—and as Professor Anthony Glees, the director of the Center for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, points out by correctly stating that if the Russia did, indeed, poison Skripal, “no one will ever do a swap with them again”—and who asks the logical question: “If Russia had really wanted to kill Skripal, why didn’t they execute him when they had him in custody?”

Other logical questions about this supposed nerve gas attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia being suppressed in the West, this report notes, are those such as:

Did Skripal help Steele to make up the “dossier” about Trump?

Were Skripal’s old connections used to contact other people in Russia to ask about Trump dirt?

Did Skripal threaten to talk about this?

Was the lonely old man Sergei Skripal preparing to go back to his homeland Russia?

Did he offer some kind of “gift” as apology to the Russian government that his trusted daughter would take to Moscow?

Did someone find out and stop the transfer?

With Michel Chossudovsky, the award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, having just warned that “the entire Western world is insane, and that the Western politicians, and presstitutes who serve them, are driving the world to extinction”, this report concludes, among the handful of experts left to explain where this current Russia hysteria in the West is leading to is the former President Ronald Reagan administration official Paul Craig Roberts—and whose warning issued, just days ago, is both simple and dire: “World War III Is Approaching”.