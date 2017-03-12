‘Disaster Poll’ Shows Clinton, Dems And Media Less Popular Than Trump

A new poll suggests people think President Trump tweets too much and has a bad temper, but his approval ratings are higher than opposition Democrats and the mainstream media that has united against him.

The figures are ringing alarm bells in the Democrat camp, with D.C. insiders referring to the data as a “disaster poll.”

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll, conducted in the first week of March, shows Trump’s approval rating at 47 percent, and his personal favorability at 45 percent. Sixty percent of respondents disapprove of his temper, and 59 percent think he tweets too much.

While USA Today called Trump’s approval “a poor rating by historic standards,” the numbers looked even worse for his opponent in last year’s presidential election: Hillary Clinton recorded only a 35 percent approval rating, suggesting if the election were held again Trump would win in a landslide.

The Democratic Party in general fared only marginally better than their discarded presidential candidate, recording a dismal 36 percent approval rating across the nation.

Latest Suffolk poll should be a wake up call to Democrats pic.twitter.com/OyJ1VvhRH8 — James C Mazareas (@Jamie_Maz) March 8, 2017

“This is a disaster. At a time when Donald Trump is the least liked president ever measured at this point in his first term, the Democratic Party has found a way to be even less liked than him. This is how Donald Trump wins a second term,” progressive activist Shaun King wrote in the New York Daily News on Thursday.

The Democratic party “struggles to hear the truth about itself,” King added, comparing the party to a dodo with it’s head stuck firmly in the sand, and pointed out that most Democrats he spoke with could not even tell him what the party stands for.

The party’s poor showing in the Suffolk poll is even more significant after taking into account the poll of 1,000 registered voters actually oversampled Democrats. In all 352 Democrats were polled, compared to 330 Republicans and 318 independents.