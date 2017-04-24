Polling data shows President Donald Trump would trounce Hillary Clinton and win the Electoral Collage and popular vote in a landslide if the election was re-run today.

Mainstream media is fudging and fiddling with the figures in a desperate attempt to convince the American public that President Trump is unpopular, has lost the support of his base, and won’t stand a chance at re-election.

But a cold, hard look at the data shows the mainstream media is lying.

Let’s take a look at the new Washington Post poll and accompanying propaganda article. Leading with the big, often-repeated lie that President Trump is “the least popular president in modern times,” the Post dedicates ten excruciating paragraphs to fiddling with the numbers, attempting to mislead and distract their audience.

But observant readers will notice that in the second to last paragraph the Post finally let’s the truth out: President Trump would trounce Hillary Rodham Clinton if an election re-run was held today.

And he’d beat her in the popular vote, not just the Electoral College.

The new survey finds 46 percent saying they voted for Clinton and 43 percent for Trump, similar to her two-point national vote margin.

Asked how they would vote if the election were held today, 43 say they would support Trump and 40 percent say Clinton.

According to the ABC/WP poll, among 2016 voters, @realDonaldTrump would beat Hillary Clinton in a rematch — in the popular vote, no less. pic.twitter.com/vatpPDlqqh — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) April 23, 2017

