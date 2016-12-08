Pope Francis: Alt-Media Investigative Reporters Are “Sh*t Eaters”

Pope Francis has launched a vicious, scathing attack on American alternative media and investigative reporters, labelling them “sh*t eaters” and warning them not to cover scandals “even if they are true” and instead concentrate on pumping out nice stories for the masses.

“I think the media have to be very clear, very transparent, and not fall into – no offence intended – the sickness of coprophilia, that is, always wanting to cover scandals, covering nasty things, even if they are true,” the Pope said in an interview with the Belgian Catholic weekly Tertio.

“And since people have a tendency towards the sickness of coprophagia, a lot of damage can be done.“

Pope Francis, who recently scrapped a proposed tribunal to prosecute bishops who covered up for pedophile priests, continued his extraordinary tirade against independent investigators, comparing the uncovering of corruption to being “sexually aroused by faeces.”

The Pope’s comments come in the midst of the Pizzagate child sex scandal, and the head of the organization that has been forced to pay out nearly $4 billion in settlements related to pedophilia in its ranks believes the Pizzagate investigation must be stopped “even if it’s true.“

Instead reporters should focus on writing stories that “educate the public.”

The interview was distributed to reporters in an Italian translation from the Argentine-born pope’s Spanish.

It is the strongest and most blunt language ever used by the Pope about the media or any other group.

However it isn’t the first time that Pope Francis has discussed sexual interest in excrement. In March 2013, he warned that journalists risked becoming ill from their coprophilia, and that they could be “fomenting coprophagia” in their readers.