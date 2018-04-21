President Trump To Countersue DNC For Seth Rich & Election Fraud

President Donald Trump has decided to countersue the DNC for hiding the identity of the whistleblower who handed internal emails to Wikileaks exposing widespread election fraud.

Reacting to the news that the Democrats had decided to sue his presidential campaign for allegedly conspiring with the Russians to win the 2016 election, Trump hit back hard:

“Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This can be good news in that we will now counter[sue] for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI.”

According to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich was responsible for leaking damaging Clinton and Podesta emails, not Russian hackers.

The DNC refused to cooperate with the FBI during their investigations into Hillary Clinton and the DNC email leak. This lawsuit could vindicate claims made by independent journalists that Seth Rich was murdered by the DNC in order to cover-up widespread election fraud by senior Democrat officials.

Breitbart.com reports: “During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,” DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Trump added that he would like to sue for former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s server and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The lawsuit does not name the president, but rather his son Donald Trump Jr. and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. It also names his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s deputy, Rick Gates as well as George Papadopoulos and Roger Stone.

Donald Trump Jr. also reacted to the lawsuit on Twitter.

“How’s the saying go? If for 2 years you don’t succeed pedaling your garbage try try again?” he wrote with laughing emojis. “Als,o do I get to take discovery since I’m named?”