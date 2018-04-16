Putin Has ‘Irrefutable’ Proof That Chemical Attack Was Staged

President Putin is ready to show the OPCW “irrefutable proof” that the chemical attack in Syria was a ‘false flag,’ orchestrated by Britain’s intelligence services.

“We have not just a ‘high level of confidence,’ as our Western partners uniformly put it; we have irrefutable proof that there was no chemical attack in Douma on April 7,” Russia’s Ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of the Chemical Weapons Aleksandr Shulgin said at a special meeting of the UN chemical watchdog’s executive council.

Shulgin added that the incident had been a “pre-planned false-flag attack by the British security services, which could have also been aided by their allies in Washington.”

Rt.com reports: “Things unfolded according to the pre-written scenario prepared by Washington. There’s no doubt, the Americans play ‘first fiddle’ in all of this,” Shulgin said, adding that “attack” was staged by “pseudo-humanitarian NGOs,” which are under the patronage of the Syrian government’s foreign adversaries.