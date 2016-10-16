Putin Slams Washington Over Cyber Attack Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken Washington to task over its threats to launch a cyber attack against Moscow.

On Friday US Vice President Joe Biden said that Washington was ready to respond to hack attacks claiming they were conducted by Russia and designed to interfere with the upcoming US election.

Commenting on Joe Biden’s statement on the possibility of cyberattacks against Russia, Putin said it wass the first time that Washington has admitted involvement in such actions.

The Russian leader said that the US cyber threats don’t correspond to the norms of international relations.

“The only novelty is that for the first time, on the highest level, the United States has admitted involvement in these activities, and to some extent threatened [us] – which of course does not meet the standards of international communication,” Putin said.

Press TV reports:

President Putin, who is attending the 8th summit of the BRICS emerging economies in India, also said, “One can expect just about anything from our American friends,” stressing, “Russia does not want confrontation with the US, but it is up to our partners to decide.”

The Russian president said US spying agencies were notorious for eavesdropping on friends and foes alike.

Their espionage activity is “well known to everyone, it’s no secret…,” Putin said, adding, “The only novelty is that for the first time, on the highest level, the United States has admitted involvement in these activities.”

Putin also stated that the anti-Moscow rhetoric used by officials in Washington as well as presidential candidates is aimed at distracting the attention of Americans from domestic issues and gaining political sway for the election.

The Russian president said that during election campaigns in the United States relations between the two countries were sacrificed, adding, “I hope that after the election period in the US, there will be a chance to restore relations between Moscow and Washington…. We do not know what will happen after the US elections, but welcome everyone who wants to work with us.”