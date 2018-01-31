Queen Elizabeth Claims She Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’

Queen Elizabeth has begun claiming she is a direct descendent of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, and has instructed BBC News to begin pushing this idea in the Muslim world, according to BBC staff.

The extraordinary move by Queen Elizabeth has sparked fears the Illuminati are in the final stages of preparing to use Islam to usher in the New World Order, with the House of Windsor at the apex of the pyramid.

Claiming to be the 43rd great-granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad, the Queen cited the genealogical guide to royalty, Burke’s Peerage, for proof of her claims.

According to Harold Brooks-Baker of Burke’s Peerage, the British royal family is descended from Mohammed through the Arab kings of Seville, who ruled an Arab caliphate in Spain after the death of Muhammad. At its peak, the caliphate ruled over territory from the Caucasus (Eurasia) to the Iberia Peninsula (Muslim Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Gibraltar).

It was the fifth largest empire in history, governing 62 million people (29% of the world’s population at the time). Muhammad’s blood passed directly through this lineage to the European kings of Portugal and Castille, and through them to Queen Elizabeth, via England’s 15th century King Edward IV.

Here’s the ancestry of Queen Elizabeth in full, courtesy of Burke’s Peerage:

Elizabeth II, Queen of the UK – daughter of

George VI, King of the UK – son of

George V, King of the UK – son of

Edward VII, King of the UK – son of

Victoria, Queen of the UK – daughter of

Edward, Duke of Kent and Strathearn – son of

George III, King of Great Britain – son of

Frederick, Prince of Wales – son of

George II, King of Great Britain – son of

George I, King of Great Britain – son of

Sophia, Electress of Hanover – daughter of

Elizabeth of Bohemia – daughter of

James I/VI, King of England, Ireland & Scotland – son of

Mary, Queen of Scots – daughter of

James V, King of Scots – son of

Margaret Tudor – daughter of

Elizabeth of York – daughter of

Edward IV, King of England – son of

Richard Plantagenet, Duke of York – son of

Richard of Conisburgh, Earl of Cambridge – son of

Isabella Perez of Castille – daughter of

Maria Juana de Padilla – daughter of

Maria Fernandez de Henestrosa – daughter of

Aldonza Ramirez de Cifontes – daughter of

Aldonza Gonsalez Giron – daughter of

Sancha Rodriguez de Lara – daughter of

Rodrigo Rodriguez de Lara – son of

Sancha Alfonsez, Infanta of Castile – daughter of

Zaida (aka Isabella) – daughter of

Al-Mu’tamid ibn Abbad, King of Seville – son of

Abbad II al-Mu’tadid, King of Seville – son of

Abu al-Qasim Muhammad ibn Abbad, King of Seville – son of

Ismail ibn Qarais – son of

Qarais ibn Abbad – son of

Abbad ibn Amr – son of

Amr ibn Aslan – son of

Aslan ibn Amr – son of

Amr ibn Itlaf – son of

Itlaf ibn Na’im – son of

Na’im II al-Lakhmi – son of

Na’im al-Lakhmi – son of

Zahra bint Husayn – daughter of

Husayn ibn Hasan – son of

Hasan ibn Ali

Why is Queen Elizabeth promoting her Muslim ancestry?

BBC Arabic, at the request of the Queen, has begun promoting the idea that she is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. Numerous television segments broadcast on the BBC in the Muslim world have been devoted to the idea.

While the following BBC broadcast is in Arabic, the content of the segment is easily understood by the English speaking viewer. The BBC is attempting to convince Muslims that Queen Elizabeth, as a direct descendent of the Prophet Muhammad, is a legitimate head of their faith.

Those among us who have studied the Illuminati and their plans to usher in a New World Order will not be surprised by this latest move by the Queen of England.

Sharia law is the ideology of the New World Order

Albert Pike’s ‘sequence of three world wars prediction’ is of particular interest. Pike was a top Illuminati Grand Wizard, a notorious Luciferian, and a General for the Confederacy in the American civil war. In the 1880s he openly stated that Islam will be the central component in World War 3, and that the Illuminati will lead Islam into direct confrontation with the West.

We have already seen what the New World Order has done with Islam. They have used it to foment a crisis, a clash of civilisations. Make no mistake, the Illuminati is using Islam to achieve its goals.

It is documented that Albert Pike wrote a letter to a friend in 1871 outlining the final and largest of the three world wars – World War III. This letter was much more than simple correspondence between friends. It serves as a blueprint that spells out exactly what will happen in the last war, and it is being followed to the letter by the Illuminati to this day.

In this notorious letter/blueprint, Albert Pike is recorded as saying his military program might take 100 years or a little longer to reach the day when those who direct the conspiracy at the top will crown their leader King-despot of the entire world, and impose a Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship upon what is left of the human race.

Pike seems to indicate a conspiracy to start a war so that the Antichrist can ascend to his position as world ruler.

Pike’s letter also details the specifics of the first two world wars – with chilling accuracy:

“World War I must be bought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Tsars in Russian and of making that country a fortress of atheistic communism.”

“The second World War will be fought for two reasons. To establish the State of Israel, and to expand communist control over Europe.”

“World War III must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the political Zionists and the leaders of the Islamic world.”

According to Pike, Islam will be the central factor in the downfall of the West. Islam will then be decimated itself, allowing for the new religion of Luciferianism to spread on the earth. All Muslims will fall for this system. There isn’t a single Muslim on this earth who will not submit to the religion of the New World Order, according to Pike’s historical prophecies.

Islam is merely the Illuminati’s tool to destroy the West. They followed Pike’s blueprint when they destroyed the World Trade Centre in 2001 and blamed it on Muslims. The crisis that would come was a long awaited prophetic fulfilment. As Albert Pike had predicted, Islam was the religion used to foment a crisis.

And as we all know, from that point things only got worse. What is the common factor every time you see a crisis? Who is behind it?

Islam.

And the Illuminati want you to believe it is inherently a problem with Islam. They want you to remain ignorant of the truth: that they are using the religion to achieve their ultimate goal – to destroy the West as we know it, and usher in a New World Order.

It has all been mapped out. We have seen what they are doing with the migrant crisis, and with terror attacks, and so on. They are using Islam to stir the pot. Only through understanding the history of the Illuminati can we possibly understand the present state of the world, and make sure the Illuminati does not shape our future.