Queen Elizabeth Placed Under ‘House Arrest’ After Christmas Message

Queen Elizabeth has been placed under “house arrest” by the Royal Family and has not been allowed to appear in public after attempting to expose a global network of “the darkest forces” during the recording of her 2016 Christmas Message, a BBC insider claims.

Clearly troubled, the Queen listed names of establishment figures who are guilty of “the most heinous crimes against our most vulnerable, our children.” The Queen asked for forgiveness for not exposing them sooner, and asked her subjects to understand that the Royal Family simply did what was necessary to ensure it’s own survival.

Senior BBC production staff and palace advisors scrambled to cancel the take, but not before the Queen expressed dark fears that 2017 will be a “year of slaughter the likes of which we haven’t seen since World War 2“, because malevolent forces, the global elite, are set upon war to achieve their goals.

BBC staff stunned

The Christmas Message take was canceled at this point, the insider says, and BBC production staff were urgently addressed by the director. He said he had been warned by BBC executives that the Head of State had been “shooting her mouth off a lot lately” and that “we must all delete from our memories everything we just heard and get on with it.”

“He said there wasn’t going to be a scandal on his watch.”

Senior Palace staff contacted Prince Charles and the heir to the throne said he would “solve the problem.” It is understood that solving the problem involved placing Queen Elizabeth under Royal “house arrest”, in effect banning her from public appearances until she can be trusted not to speak openly again.

Elizabeth’s heirs place her under ‘house arrest’

Hours later, after lunch, the word on the production set was that Queen Elizabeth would comply and record a “clean” second take of the Christmas Message.

Since the recording of the speech, Queen Elizabeth has been absent from all her traditional public appearances, citing “a cold.”

In the United Kingdom and on the Internet, broadcast of the Queen’s Christmas message is embargoed until 3:00 PM GMT on Christmas Day. In other parts of the Commonwealth, the message is first broadcast in New Zealand at 6:50 PM local time by Television New Zealand, in Australia by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation at 7:20 PM local time, and in Canada by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation at 10 AM Eastern Standard Time, which is the same as 3:00 PM GMT.