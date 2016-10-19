Reddit Exposes Hillary Clinton Staff Trying To Frame Assange As ‘Pedo’

A Reddit investigation has directly linked a pro-Democrat Super PAC and a tech company with employees with close ties to Hillary Clinton with a smear campaign plot to falsely accuse Julian Assange of pedophilia.

The investigation was sparked after WikiLeaks released a series of tweets on Wednesday outlining an elaborate plot by a dating website currently attempting to frame and smear Assange.

A front has released through US Democratic media an elaborate story accusing Julian Assange of paedophillia & taking US$1million from Russia — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 18, 2016

The same front company behind the Assange #PedoPlot is also behind 2nd plot to frame him as taking US$1M from Russia https://t.co/Kmp6izyV4N pic.twitter.com/vtRBZEa1kE — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 18, 2016



WikiLeaks also linked to a detailed timeline with documents proving his innocence and exposing the dating website as a shell company purportedly created to entrap him.

#Assange: false accusation of pedophilia & taking US$1million from Russia.

What you need to know is here https://t.co/fjrjs0x2gd#defendWL — WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) October 18, 2016

Todd&Clare, the dating website leveling the accusations against Assange, has been proven fake. It has been exposed as a shell company set up as a front to launch the smear campaign against Assange. Everything about the site is fake. They have no real members. Details here.

Smelling a rat, the Internet got involved. Redditors began to dig into the case and uncovered what they believe is a smoking gun linking the failed pedophile smear campaign to people with close personal and professional ties to the Clintons.

Using the Way Back Machine to search for archived web pages listing Todd&Clare’s address, Redditor’s found the fake dating site was listed at the same address as Premise Data Corporation, a tech company in San Francisco.

Then things became interesting. The investigators found that Premise Data’s founder, David Soloff, has ties to Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine.

He boasted on his Twitter account that he recently spent an hour with Hillary’s Vice Presidential candidate.

Responding to tweets from Redditors, he told them to expect drones. He has since made his account private, but you can view an archived page of his tweets to Redditors here.

Premise Data’s links to the Clintons don’t stop there. Lawrence H. Summers, who served as the 71st Secretary of the Treasury under President Clinton, is a director of the company. He was also Director of the National Economic Council under President Obama.

This is the same Larry Summers who also works at the Center For American Progress, a George Soros funded Super PAC.

He is also on record emailing John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Confused? A /pol/ user created a handy graphic to explain the links from the fake company attempting to smear Assange to the company filled to the brim with Clinton staff and associates. You can view it here.

The more Redditors dug, the more links to the Clinton campaign they uncovered. Premise Data’s VP of Growth and People Operations, Joanna Lee Shevelnko, is married to Russian software developer Dmitry Shevelenko, who it is claimed worked for Hillary Clinton’s State Department.

The original phone number listed by fake dating site Todd&Clare even matches the Premise Data phone number.

Smoking gun? Or just an enormous coincidence?

Is this all a coincidence, or have Reddit found the smoking gun linking the smear campaign plot against Assange to Clinton compaign actors?

A Reddit user pointed out that as the fake Todd&Clare operation was such an elaborate job (fake youtube videos, fake Facebook, etc) he doubed they would make such an egregious error as to use a real address that could be traced and investigated.

But it was pointed out that the address was only found using the Internet Wayback Machine to uncover the original address Todd&Clare registered to. It has since been scrubbed. Would they go through the effort of changing it and scrubbing the old address if they weren’t hiding something?

Another Redditor suggested that as the website was fake, they creators probably just chose a fake address – and as such the real occupants of the address, Premise Data, may have nothing to do with whole episode. But what are the chances of a fake street address chosen by a fake company accidentally landing on an office with staff like those employed by Premise Data?

The whole case is reminiscent of the South Park episode when the kids outsmart the FBI just by using social media. Is this the Reddit thread that uncovered a giant conspiracy to smear Assange in one of the worst possible ways?