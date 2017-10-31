Rose McGowan ‘Arrested’ After Exposing Hollywood Sexual Abuse Epidemic

Rose McGowan – the actress who has been a key witness in exposing Hollywood’s sexual predators – has had a warrant issued for her arrest.

McGowan has been at the center of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which set off a chain reaction of events in exposing rapists and child abusers within the entertainment industry.

As the movement gains momentum and Hollywood’s darkest secrets are exposed, those who have been instrumental in blowing the whistle are now being silenced. Just last week, Corey Feldman was arrested on dubious “drug charges” shortly after he promised to “name names” of high-powered Hollywood pedophiles

This week, McGowan is being ordered to appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court for apparently leaving behind personal belongings on a plane that contain “traces of narcotics.”

Reacting to the warrant, McGowan took to Twitter calling it a “load of horseshit” and claimed powerful Hollywood executives were trying to “silence” her.

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Dailymail.co.uk reports: She has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

McGowan, 44, was allegedly raped by Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, and the Times reported that she received a $100,000 settlement in the wake of the incident.

She says she only realized that settlement did not include a nondisclosure component this summer, and this month accused the producer of the sexual assault on Twitter.

In the wake of that bravery, other victims and Weinstein’s own employees have spoken out as well, despite also signing NDAs. More than 80 women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Weinstein is now said to be in rehab and his spokeswoman says he ‘unequivocally denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.’

While there is no proof of any conspiracy tying her Weinstein allegations to the warrant, it comes just a few days after actor Corey Feldman, who has been working to expose pedophilia in the entertainment industry, was charged for marijuana possession after being pulled over for speeding in Louisiana.

McGowan also weighed in on the Kevin Spacey scandal today after actor Anthony Rapp accused the Oscar winner of trying to seduce him when he was just 14, tweeting ‘Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry…’