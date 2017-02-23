Lady Rothschild Blasts John “Pizzagate” Podesta On Twitter

Lady Rothschild has blasted John Podesta as a “loser” who ran an “arrogant and out of touch campaign” in extraordinary public comments that may signal John “Pizzagate” Podesta is seen as a liability and is about to be pushed under the bus by the elite.

Responding to an interview in which John Podesta attempted to blame everyone under the sun for Hillary’s election loss – except Hillary or the Democrats themselves – Lady Rothschild launched an eviscerating personal attack on the notorious former Clinton campaign manager.

@johnpodesta this is pathetic;HRC lost because you ran an arrogant out of touch campaign;you have destroyed a great family and are a loser https://t.co/iHLnQTilhj — Lynn de Rothschild (@LdeRothschild) February 22, 2017

Is John Podesta about to get thrown under the bus by the elite?

The Wikileaks classified email dumps exposed Hillary Clinton for what she really is – a member of the infamous Rothschild family’s inner sanctum. Hillary jumps when they say jump, and when they give her the silent treatment, she asks them what kind of “penance she owes them.”

If the elite have turned on John Podesta – as the personal insults in Lady Rothschild’s tweet suggest they have – then the former campaign manager is in for a rough ride. As internet researchers continue finding skeletons in Podesta’s closet, it would be foolish to bet against James Woods’ claim that Podesta will be in jail soon – as soon as the establishment stop protecting him.

Months before Hillary Clinton officially announced her bid for the presidency, the Rothschild family was hard at work helping craft her future economic policy and holding $100,000 dollar-per-head fundraisers to help fill the Clinton coffers with Rothschild cash.

As Wikileaks revealed in the hugely-damaging release of John Podesta’s emails, (Lady) Lynn Forester de Rothschild, who maintains an incredibly cozy personal relationship with the Clintons, was already forming Hillary’s economic policy in January 2015 — long before the former secretary of state announced her candidacy.

On January 7, 2015, Lady Rothschild wrote to top Clinton aide, Cheryl Mills, under the subject heading “FW: Elizabeth Warren”:

“I think this blog overstates what Warren was doing, but we need to craft the economic message for Hillary so that Warren’s common inaccurate conclusions are addressed. Xoxo Lynn.“

Make no mistake – Hillary Clinton is controlled by the Rothschilds. If they have turned on John Podesta, then the entire establishment will follow. His goose is cooked.