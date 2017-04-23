Russia Asks How White Helmets Emerged Unharmed In Syrian Sarin Attack

The Russian Defense Ministry is demanding that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) explain how members of the White Helmets remained unharmed by the sarin used in the attack in Khan Shaykhun.

More than 80 people died in the alleged alleged gas attack on the town in Idlib Province earlier in April, an incident the West has blamed on the Syrian government.

The OPCW say they identified sarin in their samples taken from victims and survivors but Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that no representatives of the OPCW actually visited the town where the alleged chemical attack took place, so the origin of samples the organization claims to have is unclear.

Veterans Today report:

“If it is true that sarin was used in Khan Shaykhun, how can the OPCW then account for the fact the charlatans from the White Helmets organization were hustling and bustling inside sarin clouds with no protective gear on? Everybody could see that. Ahmed Uzumcu should provide comprehensible answers to these questions as soon as possible,” Konashenkov said.

“Although independent experts do not believe that anyone could have remained unharmed in a sarin gas attack, nevertheless, maybe Mr. Uzumcu has created his own periodic table of elements instead of Mendeleev’s one?” Konashenkov added.

OPCW’s responsibility

The Russian defense ministry spokesman pointed out that the OPCW had been founded as an impartial and responsible international organization. “This is why the statements and conclusions that this organization makes should be based on scientific methods instead of being politically motivated,” the Russian general said.

“Moreover, any experts should have an opportunity to check these statements and conclusions,” Konashenkov added.

He said that only an impartial investigation on the scene could help figure out what had really happened in Khan Khaykhun as well as “establish those responsible.”

Aleppo mustard gas attack

The Russian defense ministry spokesman went on to say that the OPCW had been unable to provide an opinion on the use of mustard gas in Aleppo for four months while it took the organization very little time to come to a conclusion on the Khan Shaykhun incident.