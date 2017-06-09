Russia Ready To Attack Israel Over Golan Heights Dispute

Russia is prepared to attack Israel in order to help recover the Golan Heights on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Since 1967 when Israel captured the Golan Heights, Syria has expressed its determination to take it back, and it now has the full support from Russian authorities.

According to Wikipedia,

Internationally recognized as Syrian territory, the Golan Heights has been occupied and administered by Israel since 1967.

However, the international community reject Israeli claims to title to the territory and regards it as sovereign Syrian territory.

So LEGALLY the Golan Heights STILL belongs to Syria.

But RIGHTLY and SCRIPTURALLY it belongs to Israel.

Yes, once again, there is going to be a fight over it but this time Russia will be involved and scripture will be fulfilled.

But there is a new twist to the situation, they found huge oil deposits in the Golan heights and this land has now become VERY valuable and Syria is going to want it back.

The Syrian government has been losing a lot of land to ISIS and the rebels and now Russia has come into the picture to reclaim this land for Assad.

Syria has pretty much been destroyed and it is going to take a lot of money to rebuild the country and the huge oil deposits in the Golan Heights worth BILLIONS of dollars can really help out. Syria is definitely going to want this back because legally according to the international community it is theirs anyway.

The problem is this: Israel is NOT going to give up the Golan Heights.

After Russia and company clear ISIS out of Syria all Assad has to do is say, “While we are at it, let’s get the Golan Heights back also”.

Iran, Hezbollah, Sudan, Libya, Turkey and others would just be chompin’ at the bits to help drive Israel out of the Golan Heights.

And the international community that says it belongs to Syria, has to back Syria in this.

Doesn’t look to good for Israel.

Nevertheless, scripture will be fulfilled and it will all go down as the Lord said it would.

In the old testament scriptures, the Golan Heights was known as Bashan.

Now for those if you reading this and you are unfamiliar with the holy scripture, there is a prophecy in Ezekiel chapters 38 and 39 that tells us about this upcoming battle in the Golan Heights.