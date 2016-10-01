Latest

Russian Foreign Minister Stuns BBC, Claims Obama Created ISIS

Posted on October 1, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, World // Comments ()

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stuns BBC by telling them that ISIS was created by the U.S.

The U.S. is protecting ISIS and attempting to secretly overthrow Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, Russia’s foreign minister told a stunned BBC on Friday. 

Sergei Lavrov granted the BBC a 20 minute interview in which he told the broadcaster that the U.S. had deliberately allowed extremist groups such as ISIS and al-Nusra (now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham) to wreak havoc in the country on behalf of American interests.

Russia-insider.com reports:

The questions asked by the sniveling BBC anchor were predictable:

  • Will you stop murdering babies in Aleppo with cluster munitions and bunker busters?
  • Will you apologize for bombing the aid convoy?
  • Will you apologize for shooting down MH-17?
  • How will Russia survive more sanctions?

True to form, Lavrov very succinctly laid out Russia’s positions on all these “issues”. Oh, and he added a few zingers, like the Obama administration “gave rise and support to Al-Nusra”.


Actually, throughout the interview Lavrov repeatedly points out how the United States has steadfastly refused to distinguish between Al-Nusra and the “moderate rebels”, insisting that they’re all moderate and therefore should not be bombed or hurt in any way.

Imagine, that just a week ago the U.S. agreed to weed out the “baddies”; now that the cease-fire has failed, the Pentagon is arming the same groups they vowed to destroy along with Russia. Incredible.

Oh, and here’s the takeaway: Moscow is tired of Washington’s games. Aleppo will be cleansed of Al-Nusra, with or without Washington’s “help”.

