Russia Plants Nukes Around America, Capable Of Creating Mega-Tsunami

Russia has buried nuclear weapons off the east coast of America that they claim can create a mega-tsunami which would kill millions of citizens.

Former Russian defence ministry spokesman, Colonel Viktor Baranet, claims that the ‘mole nukes’ would set off a tsunami which would completely bury the east coast, including New York.

In an interview with Russian news outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda, Baranetz claims the decision to plant the nuclear missiles was in response to America’s continued provocations along Russia’s borders.

Telegraph.co.uk reports: “The Americans are deploying their tanks, airplanes and special forces battalions along the Russian border,” Mr Baranetz said in an interview with Russian paper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“And we are quietly ‘seeding’ the US shoreline with nuclear ‘mole’ missiles. They dig themselves in and “sleep” until they are given the command…”

Any such tsunami would destroy cities such as New York and Miami.

The former official said Russia had to come up with an effective way to defend itself, while operating with a much smaller military budget than America.

“The US is the permanent ‘world champion’ in the size of its military budget – almost $600 billion (£500 million), which is 10 times more than Russia’s,” he explained.

“Russia will not compete with the US in defence expenditure. We are in a different weight class,” he said.

“For us, the main question is how to ensure Russia’s defence at a lower cost.

“I am sure that we have already found asymmetrical responses. I don’t see a big problem here.”

A Russian government spokesman dismissed Mr Baranetz’s claims. Calling them “strange”, he said the report should “not be taken seriously”, the Daily Mail reported.