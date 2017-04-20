WW3: Russian Bombers Deployed To American Border Again

For the second time this week, Russian bombers have been deployed to the American border, as fears about World War 3 continue to mount.

On Tuesday night, two Russian longe-range bombers were spotted off the coast of Alaska, coming within 36 miles of the mainland, according to U.S. officials.

The incident comes one day after two nuclear-capable Tu-95 “Bear” bombers flew within 100-miles of the Alaskan border on Monday night.

Msn.com reports:

The two nuclear-capable Tu-95H bombers were spotted by U.S. military radar at 5 p.m. local time.

Unlike a similar incident Monday night, this time the U.S. Air Force did not scramble any fighter jets.

Instead, it launched a single E-3 Sentry early warning aircraft, known as AWACS, to make sure there were only the two Russian bombers flying near Alaska, and not other aircraft flying underneath the large bombers.

U.S. territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles from shore.

The Russian bombers took off from an airbase in Petropavlovsk, Russia and returned five hours later to an airbase in Anadyr. Both locations are in eastern Russia, some 1,000 miles away.

Last week in Moscow, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said U.S.-Russian relations were at a “low point” during a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

While Tillerson was in Moscow, a trio of Russian bombers flew near the east coast of Japan, forcing the Japanese military to scramble 14 fighter jets at various times to intercept the bombers. A Russian spy plane traversed Japan’s west coast.

Before Monday’s flight near Alaska, the last time Russian bombers flew near the U.S. was July 4, 2015, when a pair of Russian bombers flew off the coasts of Alaska and California, coming as close as 40 miles to Mendocino, Calif.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called then-President Barack Obama to wish him a happy Independence Day while the bombers cruised the California coastline.

In February, a Russian spy ship sailed up and down the East Coast of the U.S. while remaining in international waters.