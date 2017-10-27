FBI: Sandy Hook Shooter Was ‘Known Pedophile’

Adam Lanza, the person accused of slaughtering 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, was a known pedophile, according to the FBI.

1,500 FBI documents released on Tuesday reveal that Lanza had a sexual interest in children and may have believed he was “saving” the children he murdered.

Nypost.com reports: Lanza perpetrated one of the worst mass shootings in American history with his 2011 bloodbath in Newtown, Conn.

In the newly released FBI records, State investigators said they had found a file on Lanza’s computer that they described as “advocating pedophiles’ rights and the liberation of children.”

They also said they found a screenplay describing a relationship between a 10-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man.

Another document cited an unidentified woman who told the FBI that Lanza said adult-child sexual relationships could be “possibly beneficial to both parties.”

The woman also told the FBI that Lanza believed that mass murders were a symptom of a broken society and he may have believed he was “saving” children from the “harmful influences” of adults during the school shooting.

Adam Lanza shot his mother to death in their home before going to the school and murdering more on Dec. 14, 2012.