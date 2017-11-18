Sarah Palin: ‘I Don’t Get Sexually Harassed – People Know I’m Packing’

Sarah Palin claims she has never been a victim of sexual harassment because “a whole lot of people know that I’m probably packing, so I don’t think there’s a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me.”

A concealed carry culture encourages respect between citizens, according to Sarah Palin, who explained “It’s not a partisan issue, so when we see this happening today, I think that it leads to a lot of questions about what standards are going to be applied to whom.”

When asked by an MSNBC reporter if she has ever been sexually harassed or bullied, the former governor of Alaska continued, “I think a whole lot of people know that I’m probably packing, and so I don’t think there’s a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me.”

She added, “I don’t mean to be lighthearted because this is a serious issue. It really stinks for women in the workplace that for too long, men have thought they can get away with kind of being that old-school thinking that it’s OK to belittle and harass women in general. Though the floodgates are really open right now, that could lead to a lot of false accusations that really harm an innocent person.”