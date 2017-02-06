Saudi Arabia’s Capital Rocked By Ballistic Missile Strike

Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh was rocked by an unexpected surface-t0-surface ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni military in retaliation for relentless and ongoing Saudi-U.S. incursions into their country.

Yemen made the announcement of their first ever attack on the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a statement released by the official state news agency on Sunday.

In the statement, they claimed that the missile, believed to be variant of a Russian scud known as the “Borkan”, had been launched at a Saudi military base located in the west of the capital Riyadh in retaliation for Saudi Arabia’s relentless US-backed war with their country.

The statement also pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s oil fields are well within the range of Yemen’s ballistic missiles – and they are prepared to use them.

Middle East in flames

Saudi officials have not made any comments on the reports yet, or announced casualty figures, amid claims on social media that the Kingdom may be trying to cover up the successful missile strike on their previously untouchable capital.

Saudi citizen reports that the explosion sound of the Yemeni missile was just like an earthquake or a falling meteor.#LMAO. https://t.co/QGoLSgajso — Majd Fahd (@Syria_Protector) February 5, 2017

However Riyadh residents have said on Twitter that the missile struck a military camp in al-Mazahimiyah, a western suburb of Riyadh, and Dr. RS Karim, founder of Mona Relief, a Yemeni charity, has reported that his contacts in Riyadh told him that a state of emergency has been declared in the city.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has waged an undeclared regime change war against Yemen, attempting to reinstall its own pro-Saudi and pro-U.S. president in Yemen, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi – however many regard him as having no legitimacy or claim to the leadership of the country.

The military aggression has claimed the lives of over 11,400 Yemenis, including women and children, according to the latest tally by a monitoring group.

The missile strike will no doubt inflame the Yemen conversation in the US, as Washington D.C. warmongers are attempting to frame Saudi Arabia and the United States’ war on Yemen as an Iranian proxy war against Saudi Arabia, and Yemen’s current Houthi government as “tools of the Iranian regime.”