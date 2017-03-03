Arnold Schwarzenegger Blames Trump For Celebrity Apprentice Flop

Arnold Schwarzenegger announced he won’t be returning to host Celebrity Apprentice, while attempting to blame President Trump for the NBC reality show’s poor ratings this season.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the washed-up Terminator star blamed Trump for the show’s flop, even though Trump had absolutely nothing to do with it. An angry Schwarzenegger said it wasn’t his spiritless performance that made Celebrity Apprentice such a bore to watch, but rather it was Trump’s dominating “presence” that caused him to quit.

Schwarzenegger, complaining that Trump “continuously mocked the show’s ratings” throughout the disastrous season, said “Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline.”

“I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity. But under the circumstances I don’t want to do it again.”

“I won’t be back.”

The eighth installment of Celebrity Apprentice aired from January 2 to Feb. 13, and ratings hit rock bottom as Schwarzenegger failed to convince in the role of boardroom titan.

However Schwarzenegger is refusing to face up to the fact it was his performance as host that drove away millions of viewers. By blaming Trump for the show’s poor season, Schwarzenegger reveals himself as a sore loser. Trump is the reason the show was successful in the first place.

“With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or sponsor or in any other way support the show,” Schwarzenegger said. “It’s a very divisive period right now and I think the show got caught up in all that division.”

“It’s not about the show,” he explained. “Because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show… but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!‘”

“NBC did everything they could to promote the show and [producer] Mark Burnett did a fantastic job. No one really knew that this was going to happen and I think that everyone was caught off guard.“