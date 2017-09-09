Top Scientist Tells CBS: HAARP Responsible For Recent Hurricanes

Leading scientist Michio Kaku told CBS news that recent hurricanes in the US are manmade, created by HAARP

World renowned physicist Dr. Michio Kaku made a shocking confession on live TV when he admitted that HAARP is responsible for the recent spate of hurricanes. 

In an interview aired by CBS, Dr. Kaku admitted that recent ‘man-made’ hurricanes have been the result of a government weather modification program in which the skies were sprayed with nano particles and storms then “activated” through the use of “lasers”.

In the interview (below), Michio Kaku discusses the history of weather modification, before the CBS crew stop him in his tracks.

The High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) was created in the early 1990’s as part of an ionospheric research program jointly funded by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

According to government officials, HAARP allows the military to modify and weaponize the weather, by triggering earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes.

Anongroup.org reports: One detail in a plethora of academic papers and patents about altering the weather with electromagnetic energy and conductive particles in the stratosphere, research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences said the “laser beams” can create plasma channels in air, causing ice to form. According to Professor Wolf Kasparian:

“Under the conditions of a typical storm cloud, in which ice and supercooled water coexist, no direct influence of the plasma channels on ice formation or precipitation processes could be detected.

Under conditions typical for thin cirrus ice clouds, however, the plasma channels induced a surprisingly strong effect of ice multiplication.

Within a few minutes, the laser action led to a strong enhancement of the total ice particle number density in the chamber by up to a factor of 100, even though only a 10−9 fraction of the chamber volume was exposed to the plasma channels.

The newly formed ice particles quickly reduced the water vapor pressure to ice saturation, thereby increasing the cloud optical thickness by up to three orders of magnitude.”

To really understand geoengineering, researchers have identified defense contractors Raytheon, BAE Systems, and corporations such as General Electric as being heavily involved with geoengineering. According to Peter A. Kirby, Massachusetts has historically been a center of geoengineering research.

With the anomalous hurricanes currently ravaging the Americas, floods destroying India, and wildfires destroying the Pacific Northwest, weather warfare is a topic on the public consciousness right now. Please share this with as many people as possible.

  • http://query.nytimes.com/gst/fullpage.html?res=9D0CEED81431F935A35750C0A9619C8B63 ɹǝzıuɐƃɹo ʎʇıunɯɯoɔ

    Scientists like this are exactly why so many people don’t believe in global warming, so keep up the good work.

      Except he never said what the headline suggests he said. It’s not the science or the scientist, it’s the misrepresentation of them.

      I don’t…proof???

        hi troll

          Troll is so easily thrown around by your ilk…same kind who adhere to Antifa leftist bullshite!!

    Y’know what we need? A university that gives an MR degree – Masters in Reality – teaching students about the REAL world.

      No, we need universities that give people the tools to form their own conclusions that are accurate, not to tell them what reality is.

        I guess they are. A sure sign of a person not interested in a topic, or discovery, but wanting only to push triggers. Either it has to do with age, or just boredom?

  • http://ovnihoje.com/ n3m3

    When exactly does Michio Kaku say that HAARP is responsible for the hurricanes on the interview?

    Did I miss that?

    Oh, ok. He doesn’t! 🙁

      Its Your News Wire, who are renowned for well-poisoning and clickbait.

      Anongroup.org reports: One detail in a plethora of academic papers and patents about altering the weather with electromagnetic energy and conductive particles in the stratosphere, research published
      in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences said the “laser
      beams” can create plasma channels in air, causing ice to form. According
      to Professor Wolf Kasparian:
      electromagnetic energy is HAARP not Laizers! Laizers produce light not electromagnetic energy!

        Light IS electromagnetic energy. It’s a tiny spec that is the visible spectrum.

      Well done, NO he doesnt

      It’s yournewswire they’re not allowed to tell the truth.

    Good, except the nanoparticles (such as fibreglass encased aluminum) are not energized by lasers, but by high frequency RADIO waves. Put a piece of metal in your microwave, and you’ll see it working (if you’re stupid enough to actually do that).

    Here in Portugal on a hot and sunny day they are chemtrailing the skys all day with what looks like icing in the clouds ,also creating ferocious winds.This is not conspiracy theories ,I and million s of other people are witnessing this and it has to be stopped.These thugs ,who are manipulating the weather ,can blackmail countries,and most of our leaders are corrupt so no problem for them to do their dirty work.Start telling your friends ,and writing to the lazy assed leaders of this world .

      Still got the tin foil…I needa hat!

    • Gravity

      Yes, Mary, I don’t buy the story that “the chem trails are condensation from the airplanes exhaust”!!! In this day and age, planes should not be ‘leaking’ and ‘spraying’ and ‘exhausting’ that much condensation!. Maybe 75 years ago, not today!

        LOL. Condensation is not LEAKING!
        My GOD, what do they teach in schools today!
        There is water in exhaust (H2O is the scientific term)
        Put water into the frigid high altitude air and you get condensation.
        You can’t avoid it if you’re using an engine that burns fuel.
        Also, the wings heat the air as they created lift. This can also cause small clouds to form.
        What you see are man-made clouds.
        There are experiments you can do at home to make the same thing.
        They were supposed to show you that in 6th or 7th grade science class.

          You are wasting your time trying to explain REAL science to IDIOTS. Tell them that liquid petroleum fuels are complex hydrocarbons…their eyes glaze over. Tell them that the fuel ‘breaks down’ – and burning – the carbon atoms combine with Oxygen in the air – making CO2 (carbon dioxide), and the hydrogen combines with Oxygen to make…H2O – or hot hot water. Hot hot water is VAPOR. Cool it and it condenses into a cloud. (Condensation trail)…..AND – you have just wasted 3 or 4 minutes discussing science facts with an IDIOT who will still believe that somehow all these plane have big tanks full of chemicals that are emptied out when flying high. It takes a special kind of stupid to believe it…..and with that special kind of stupid….it is stronger than REAL FACTS. AND – scary thought- these low IQ people vote for politicians who promise to fix things….like ‘global warming’. We ARE DOOMED….when the idiots outnumber those who understand science and can use logic and reason.

          • Gravity

            NOT STUPID – CLOUD SEEDING FOR RAIN IS REAL. Why does one plane have a ton of ‘con trails’ and another similar plane not, flown at the same time of day in the same skies?

          • Insults Are Easier

            Because the sky has varying layers of humidity and temperatures, with some layers being more conducive to forming contrails than others, even at the same time of day – which is why you see this effect with some planes and not others as they fly overhead.

            I do believe there are aircraft that intentionally spray the sky from time to time for various reasons, but not to the degree that many believe who have completely overblown this concept.

            99 percent of all contrails are simply that, natural occuring phenomena.

          • Gravity

            Makes sense, but if “from time to time” planes are spraying ANYTHING in the sky above me, I want to know exactly what it is and why it’s being done. Honestly, generosity, kindness, openness, does a lot of goodwill towards the public. We still are “WE THE PEOPLE” and should be informed. As to “Insults Are Easier”, they are also meaner and lazy, so I don’t call people names (unless I’m describing behavior or actions; that’s having a dialog, that thing Americans used to do until we all stopped talking to each other and the ‘powers that be’ started dividing us).

        • Andy Miller

          Don’t over load your mouth until your brain is engaged!

    Fake news headline. I agree that there’s something fishy with the recent hurricanes, but there is no need to lie!

      The fishy thing is the large glowing ball in the sky and the high number of active coronal holes on its surface, which fling fasterr-than-normal streams of high-energy paricles outward, some of which comes in contact with our planet’s electrical environment. HAARP or any other man-made device is a pimple on the butt of an elephant in comparison.

      • mogul264

        Hard to understand how ANY activity from mankind, whatsoever, could cause CMEs! Please have someone explain?

        • Doug1014

          I chimed in on the ridiculous nature of this “theory” as to how it can be kept secret for this long & besides, it reeks of tin-foil hat conspiracy material. For my two cents I am a “TROLL??”

          • Falcon365

            It really hasn’t been kept secret. I’m not saying that this caused the hurricanes, only that the experimenting that he’s talking about has been out there and available, just not main stream. I myself didn’t go looking for it until after reading a few books about Tesla, from whom the HAARP was taken. People used to complain about it, before internet even, so it was a matter of pulling up information, complaints, Teslas work and other things online to realize that the evidence was there. At the time the complaints were all negative, but experimentation occurs I. Order to learn if there is any way to positively affect atmosphere and, or weather patterns. The material and blue prints were stored by The nations for further study and experiments.

          • Falcon365

            As to as keeping secrets though, it wouldn’t be difficult. If you want it to remain in the dark, out of mainstream, allow the conspiracy idea to float. Most people, the vast majority, will not listen, and often will tune it out immediately to the point that they don’t even hear it. Two things work hand in hand to accomplish this;
            Allow it to float as a negative conspiracy, and
            Use people, and now internet, bots or trolls, who mock the idea so that the rest, but a few, will pay attention at all. It’s a psychological, and seemingly quite logical, trick.

        • Falcon365

          I think I’ll look into that one too. Study the dynamics of HAARP, and other branches of it. It’s easy to find on search engines.

        And for the win… Tom.

        BRAVO! I have to laugh when man thinks he can control sun activity and solar flares as well as the weather. LIke I mentioned earlier, at least the Indian dances were entertaining.

    • Ann Branley

      Yes, yournewswire is a top disinfo site. Does this all the time.

        Point on right one info.

      There is nothing fishy about the weather.
      What could be called “fishy” is how tame last year’s hurricane season was.

      Is not plasma hot ?? Do we not have plasma torches for cutting metal ?? So how does a high temp. Plasma create Ice ???

    I have long ignored Michio Kaku’s bla bla. Most of it is based on unfounded conspiracies and speculation.
    Most of what is going on right now with the Hurricanes is apparently caused by something that is also causing the Sun to kick out CME’s. It may be an electrical or gravitational connection. There are people working on this theory at the moment. There is a lot of Satellite data being processed.

      Got it in one. There have been very powerful CMEs over the past few weeks. To think that those that are earth-bound have no impact on energetic systems on our planet is to deliberately ignore the most obvious potential cause.

    • Nancy Gentry

      To your own dismay…Harry! In OH we see Chem Trails Every clear day!! Thank GOD…HE is in Control!!

      • trump blast

        We see vapor trails every day but without a chemical test you have no idea if there anything but water vapor present in those trails !!!

    I believe this article to have some resemblance of truth. It’s been going on for decades. The things THEY don’t want you to know.

    • Tom Sullivan

      Like the fact that the major driver of our planet’s climate is solar activity, and not just the heat output of the sun?

    Seeding clouds nothing new ‘downunder’ and has been linked to killer floods
    ‘the evidence from previous cloud seeding operations by Hydro is that it works and therefore it will have exaggerated the flood to some extent,” said farmer – “The Hydro has always claimed positive results from cloud seeding.”
    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-10/cloud-seeding-carried-out-over-tasmanian-catchment-before-floods/7499226

  • https://twitter.com/misc_CIA_victim Josh Stern

    The interview is informative and well worth watching. The headline is false. He doesn’t explain that or make any comment about which experimental techniques might produce continuous 180MPH swirling winds.

      Figures, I have watched him so many times!

    LIARS. That’s not what he said.

      What he said? Can you send link please.

        Yes I can. Look up at the top of this page, and there it is.

    The Russian have been playing the same game for years it started back in the 1980’s. Do some research “Russians Microwave Atmosphere”

    Trigger floods? Really?

  • Ann Branley

    YourNewsWire is probably one of the top disinfo sites out there. They resurrect old stories and make out they’re recernt. This is from 2013 :-/

  • So_Co_teacher

    This is BS. Dr. Kaku, in 2013, discussed the Defense Department’s ENMOD program, which was also shut down in 2013 under Obama. In the laboratory, experimentally, physicists were able to create lightning bolts which ionized a simulated upper atmosphere and created “typhoons”. Kaku alleged that the CIA had done this in Vietnam.

    There is absolutely no reputable news source quoting Dr. Kaku as saying
    “Haarp is responsible for recent hurricanes.” There are a ton of
    conspiracy and right wing nut job sites saying this. What Dr Kaku did
    say in 2013 was that the Defense Department researches “Enmod
    technologies” which “have the potential” to affect weather events, and
    “could be weaponized” to affect typhoons, droughts, etc. Here’s the Global Research Foundation original report:http://bit.ly/2wQkN1n

    …This all actually began in the early 1940’s when a fed employee died and left behind simple electro mathematics that related to weather influencing and/or control…they claimed the man was a nut case but confiscated his research anyway…then in the 1980’s his research was reopened…and they discovered his research was more than accurate…then it ascertained that there were 7 points at the south pole that were acceptable for weather control/or influencing…I believe we have two of those points…and one of our points being the better of all the rest…to avoid international conflict the remainder of those points were conveyed to the countries that occupied them…of course those points were only in relation to the countries that owned them…as our points are mostly related the eastern portion of the US…sometime afterwards we erected an ‘experimental weather influencing station (it was called)’ at our best location…even so here is my Life Story Chronicles which are just as diverse as the information I just related… conradmcummings.simplesite.com

  • Kody Pierce

    Haha well, if HAARP is responsible he’s dead wrong… it was disassembled in 2015 and the college has the equipment. Europe just opened a huge antenna array called the ESICAT, and a few other countries supposedly have them.
    Charles Hatfield made it rain in 1915.

  • Ulaila Ukita

    Message of the Lord Jesus Christ, Sep10th 2017.
    Sons, I love you. I will never abandon you.
    Mensaje del Señor Jesucristo, 10 septiembre 2017.
    Hijos los amo. No los abandonaré nunca.

  • Dacker

    There is nothing anomalous about our weather

    “World renowned physicist Dr. Michio Kaku made a shocking confession on live TV when he admitted that HAARP is responsible for the recent spate of hurricanes. ”

    UHM, did you even WATCH the video you linked? He NEVER said that.

    • Gravity

      That’s “yournewswire” – they have some truth and some lies. Interesting still, as I’ve heard of this for years but never saw a well known scientist talk about it.

    one day they have been doing since 1968 people and have only gotten better at also able
    to make earth quakes as you seen in japan in 2011

    alleged thats so funny robot news caster

    Bullshit. When the government or any scientist is open about “new discoveries”, the general consensus is that those discoveries and advances are already at least a decade old..So HAARP has been able to manipulate the weather for at LEAST ten years now. Isn’t it time we told these “scientists” to stop fuckin’ with shit the entire world relies on to exist? Large HAdron Collider, etc..

    can’t believe it

    Oh so its not climate change after all..just man made..now I can sleep at night and continue to pollute our environment..4

  • Chris Bucksey

    Have i missed something here. Are we being asked to believe that the American military developed this and then used it on themselves. Sorry, i dont buy it

    Your false headline dot com

    It is called the weather which has always been and always will be not controlled by anybody

    The headline is a lie, and the article never says what the headline says

  • Michael Hastings

    I like the theory that is the angry souls of African slaves who are starting these Hurricane off the West Coast of Africa and following slave ship routes to hit us slave ports and territories.

    Please, everyone put on your tinfoil hats before you read this. Otherwise, when you click on this link. it will start sending mind control wavess …… These are all true statements HAARP IS REAL YOU MUST BELIEVE!