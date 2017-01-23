Secret Service Investigate Madonna For ‘Domestic Terrorism’

‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna is currently under investigation by the Secret Service after publicly inciting domestic terrorism against the American government.

Following Madonna’s threat of “blowing up the White House” at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, the Secret Service have confirmed that they are launching an investigation, the results of which will be passed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review.

Dailymail.co.uk reports:

According to the Gateway Pundit, a spokesman for the Secret Service said they were ‘aware’ of Madonna’s comments and will open an investigation, but the ultimate decision whether or not to prosecute is the decision of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Secret Service declined to comment on the matter.

Madonna stated in her impassioned speech: ‘I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.

‘We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, “We must love one another or die.” I choose love. Are you with me?’

Her speech was met with raucous applause from the crowd of an estimated half a million people in attendance at the National Mall for the march.

Tempers ran high as marchers took to Washington D.C. to oppose Donald Trump’s new presidency – with Ashley Judd joining Madonna in spewing lewd rants against the new President.

The Hollywood actress and the pop star departed from the general spirit of inclusivity and calls for mutual respect with personal attacks not only on Trump but also his family, including daughter Ivanka.

They say well-behaved women rarely make history, and Judd clearly took that quote to heart as she recited a poem written by a 19-year-old from Tennessee.

‘I feel Hitler in these streets, a mustache traded for a toupee,’ she said.

‘I am a nasty woman,’ she continued – referencing Donald’s famous attack on Hillary Clinton. ‘I’m not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust.

‘I’m not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol, your wet dreams infused with your own genes’.

‘I’m not as nasty as confederate flags being tattooed across my cities, maybe the south is actually going to rise, maybe for some it never really fell.’

Judd continued to proudly repeat the phrase ‘I’m a nasty woman’ as the crowd of thousands continued to cheer.

‘And our p***ies ain’t for grabbing, they’re for reminding you that our walls are stronger than America’s ever will be,’ she concluded.

‘Our p*****s are for our pleasure, for birthing new generations of filthy, vulgar, nasty, proud, Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Sikh, generations of nasty women.

‘So what today means is that we are far from the end, today marks the beginning, the beginning of our story.’

‘The revolution starts here, the fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal, lets march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid.’

‘That we are not alone, that we will not back down, that there is power in our unity, and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity.’

‘And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, “f*** you”,’ she proclaimed.