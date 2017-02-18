Latest

Secret Service: Trump Motorcade Hit By Unidentified Object

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating reports that an object was thrown at President Donald Trump’s motorcade in Florida on Friday afternoon.

An object believed to be a rock hit a car in the procession as the motorcade was making its way from the airport to Trump’s South Florida Mar-a-Lago retreat.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation into the incident.


Presidential limo “The Beast” was not struck by the object, according to reports.

The Hill reports:

A US Secret Service spokesperson told members of the President’s press pool that they are investigating an incident: “The Secret Service can confirm that an object appears to have been thrown at the motorcade this afternoon. We are investigating at this time and don’t have anything further.”

According to ABC News, law enforcement said the object was a rock. It didn’t hit the presidential limo, but another vehicle in the motorcade.

President Trump is in Florida visiting his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago for a third straight weekend; last weekend he was joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump is expected to appear at a rally in Melbourne, Fla., on Saturday.secret service

