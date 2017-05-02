Smartest Kid In The World Says CERN Destroyed Our Universe

Max Laughlin isn’t a regular kid, he’s probably the smartest kid in the world. And he says he has found evidence that CERN has destroyed our universe.

Laughlin claims that CERN destroyed the universe during recent experiments, which has resulted in us living in a nearby parallel universe instead.

Lifecoachcode.com reports:

Science just barely starts to scratch the surface to the nature of reality and still, its discoveries are more shocking than we were able to imagine. It proves of quantum entanglement, unified field of consciousness, free energy, superhuman abilities, singularity, parallel universes and alternate realities.

All of this is so mind boggling that you would never think a kid can understand. But maybe we need a kid, someone who is brave enough to think about crazy ideas and theories because most of the world we live in today was built upon such.

Max Laughlin is not just any kid. He is probably the smartest kid in the world. When he had only 13 years he invented a Free Energy Device, something that could potentially power the whole world for free. He became famous across the world for his brilliant ideas and points of view on interesting topics like the nature of The Universe and Alternate Realities.

But now he has a theory that CERN destroyed our Universe and we live in another Universe that was parallel and closest to it. He thinks the famous Mandela Effect is a result of that. Max explains it all beautifully in this video: