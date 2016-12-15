Liberal Blog ‘Snopes’ To Police Facebook Newsfeeds

Snopes has been given the power to police Facebook users’ newsfeeds and censor any stories they deem to be ‘fake’.

According to an announcement by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, Facebook will empower a handful of left-wing Hillary supporting websites to tackle the so-called ‘fake news’ problem on the social media platform.

The consequence of allowing a provably biased fake news blog to decide what users are allowed to see on their own newsfeeds will likely result in the mainstream media stifling dissenting opinions and burying independent media. This is all about silencing competition.

One of Facebook’s “fact checkers” is also the Washington Post, who recently had to admit they published an inaccurate “fake news” list last week.

“To combat fake news, Facebook has partnered with a shortlist of media organizations, including Snopes and ABC News, that are part of an international fact-checking network lead by Poynter, a nonprofit school for journalism located in St. Petersburg, Florida,” reports Business Insider.

Dailycaller.com reports:

“We believe in giving people a voice and that we cannot become arbiters of truth ourselves, so we’re approaching this problem carefully. We’ve focused our efforts on the worst of the worst, on the clear hoaxes spread by spammers for their own gain, and on engaging both our community and third party organizations,” Facebook vice president Adam Mosseri said in a press release Thursday.

NiemanLab notes that Facebook will be relying on four fact-check organizations: ABC News, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact and Snopes.

In July, TheDC caught Snopes lying about the lack of visible American flags at the first day of the Democratic National Convention, claiming an image from the second day of the convention was actually from the first day, in an attempt to debunk a factual story from TheDC.

Just last week, a Snopes “fact-check” of an investigative piece by The Daily Caller News Foundation was riddled with factual errors and omissions, completely butchering the truth.

Facebook has been under pressure to censor “fake news” — a term which some liberal journalists have applied to their conservative competitors.

Legitimate conservative news organizations like The Blaze or Independent Journal Review (IJR) have been smeared with the fake news label by liberal journalists.