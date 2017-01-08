South Korea Appoints ‘Twitter Officer’ To Keep Up With Trump’s Tweets

President-elect Donald Trump is not only bringing jobs back to America, he is also creating new jobs overseas — South Korea’s government has hired an officer to exclusively monitor U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is particularly interested in tweets relating to Korea and northeast Asia, according to the JoongAng Daily.

The officer assigned to the new role will have the job of keeping a close eye on Trump’s hyperactive social media account for foreign policy insights.

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

The JoongAng Daily reported:

“When Donald J. Trump tweets, Seoul will be listening.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ North American Affairs Bureau recently assigned an officer to screen Trump’s Twitter account, especially tweets related to Korea and northeast Asia.

The Korean government is still in the process of building ties with Trump and does not have a lot of insight into his foreign policies—like most of the world.”

His 140-character posts are currently the most effective insight into policies of the incoming administration.”