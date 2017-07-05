Stephen Hawking: Trump Will Wipe Out Humanity

Professor Stephen Hawking has warned that Donald Trump’s presidential legacy will include the complete and utter destruction of the human race.

The seas will rage and the sky will fall, as temperatures hit 250 degrees celsius and sulphuric acid rains down, killing off the human race like termites in the walls of a chemical factory hit by an intercontinental missile, according to Stephen Hawking.

The famous doom-monger and theoretical physicist says Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement was “the tipping point” that will “wipe out humanity” and turn our planet into a “living hell”.

Accusing President Trump of “buying into wild conspiracy theories” and denying the “evidence for global warming”, Hawking said Trump-induced climate change will cause irreversible damage to the world and doom the fate of our species.

In recent years, Hawking has become something of a doom-monger who is determined to sketch out a variety of grim fates which await the human race. In his latest prophecy, the professor suggested our planet could be destined to become totally uninhabitable.

“We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid,” he told the BBC.

“Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent if we act now.“By denying the evidence for climate change, and pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Donald Trump will cause avoidable environmental damage to our beautiful planet, endangering the natural world, for us and our children.”

The famed physicist and doom monger also fears that “evolution has inbuilt greed and aggression to the human genome”, meaning that we might wipe ourselves out before Earth turns into Venus.

He added: “There is no sign of conflict lessening, and the development of militarized technology and weapons of mass destruction could make that disastrous. The best hope for the survival of the human race might be independent colonies in space.”

Professor Hawking fears technology will wipe out humanity and has called for global government to defeat killer robots. He has also said humanity should probably leave Earth within 1,000 years, although even this great escape might not save us because an alien civilization could come along and wipe us out.