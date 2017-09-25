Suge Knight Bombshell: Tupac Is Still Alive

Suge Knight claims that Tupac Shakur faked his own death – in a bombshell interview for new documentary ‘Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?’

Phoning in from the L.A. County Jail, Suge told hosts Ice-T and Soledad O’ Brienon that after visiting Pac in hospital after the 1996 shooting, he felt like something didn’t add up.

“I mean, when I left that hospital, me and Pac were laughing and joking,” he explained. “So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad.”

Host Soledad O’ Brienon then asked Suge the burning question everybody wants to know:

Is Tupac is still alive?

“I’m gonna tell you that with Pac, you never know,” Suge responded.

Suge Knight isn’t the first person to claim Tupac is still alive.

In 2015, a retired LAPD cop admitted that he was paid money by former Death Row Records boss, Suge Knight, to help fake Tupac’s death.

Also, according to Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department document, Shakur was arrested on March 3, 2017, by the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division – 21 years after his apparent death.

Suge Knight reveals that Tupac Shakur “faked his death”