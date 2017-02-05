Supreme Court To Make Landmark Ruling On ‘Voiding The Election’

A lawsuit filed to rule the election result null and void and declare President Trump an illegitimate president has made it all the way to the Supreme Court.

The ‘Void The Election’ case, as it is known in legal circles, was filed by three Massachusetts women, Diane Blumstein, Nancy Goodman, and Donna Soodalter-Toman, and has been heard by a Supreme Court Justice. It is now on the docket and awaiting response by the defendants.

While the suit is being presented as a miraculous, grassroots push by the three women against all odds, it actually represents the latest attempt by the elite to overturn the result of the election and suggests the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton have still not accepted the loss.

“We decided to file suit to nullify the election and we consulted with constitutional lawyers, cyber security folks, the CIA,” the group stated in a letter. “They told us that yes the Russians hacked the elections but we would not be able to formulate a plan and get and a writ to court. We did. We were told the federal district court would not hear it. They did.“

“They not only heart it, they…expedited our path. We were told we could not get it to the Supreme Court. We did. We were told we could not get it heard by a Justice. We did. Twice.”

“Against all odds and the predictions of many, our case #16-907, awaits the Supreme Court’s hearing.“

The plaintiffs believe the election must be held all over again, in the interests of fairness.

Describing the court case as a “legal and peaceful way to solve our problem“, the letter also states “we need to connect with big name celebrities ASAP.”

However opponents of the suit claim that it is an attempt to “create a civil war.“

“Do you want civil war?” a Twitter user asked. “This is how you create a civil war.”

The Supreme Court case is the latest attempt by the elite to overturn the result of a free and fair election. They waged a six-week campaign behind the scenes attempting to convince Republican electors not to vote for Donald Trump and confirm him as President. That failed – embarrassingly – after Hillary Clinton actually lost more electors than Donald Trump, and the most by any presidential candidate in over a century.

Then outgoing President Obama and DHS Chief Jeh Johnson tried to seize control of the election system in America by illegally federalizing it, attempting to give themselves the legal right to overturn the result. That also failed.

Massive, Soros funded protests heaved across the nation, attempting to portray Trump as an illegitimate president. And mainstream media has worked overtime attempting to smear the President in any way possible, even with fake news – most notably the unverified dossier published by BuzzFeed and instantly jumped on by CNN in a desperate attempt to destabilize the new administration.

Now we have the Supreme Court case, the last dangerous roll of the dice for the elite who have refused to change their platform and would love to hold new elections and resurrect their mascot Clinton.