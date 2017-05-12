Sweden Bans Mandatory Vaccinations Over ‘Serious Health Concerns’

May 12, 2017 Baxter Dmitry News, World 39

Sweden's Riksdag looked at all the evidence and then banned mandatory vaccinations over health concerns.

Sweden has banned mandatory vaccinations, citing “serious health concerns” and the fact they violate a citizen’s constitutional rights to choose their own healthcare. 

The Swedish Riksdag (parliament) rejected seven motions on May 10 that would have enshrined forced vaccinations into law, stating “It would violate our [Swedish Constitution] if we introduced compulsory vaccinations, or mandatory vaccinations.

Noting also the “massive resistance (by Swedes) to all forms of coercion with regard to vaccinations“, the Riksdag also made reference to “frequent serious adverse reactions” in children who receive vaccinations.

An English translation of the Swedish report:

“NHF Sweden sent a letter to the Committee and explained that it would violate our Constitution if we introduced compulsory vaccinations, or mandatory vaccinations as was submitted in Arkelsten’s motion. Many others have also submitted correspondence and many citizens have called up Parliament and politicians. Parliamentary politicians has surely noticed that there’s a massive resistance to all forms of coercion with regard to vaccinations.

“NHF Sweden also shows how frequent serious adverse reactions according to the rate at which FASS specifies in the package leaflet of the MMR vaccine, when you vaccinate an entire year group. In addition, one must take into account that each age group will receive the MMR vaccine twice, so the side effects are doubled. We must not forget that, in addition, similar adverse reaction lists apply for other vaccines.

“In the letter, we have even included an extensive list of the additives found in vaccines – substances which are not health foods and certainly do not belong in babies or children. We also included for lawmakers a daunting list of studies that demonstrate vaccination is a bad idea.”

The full report can be accessed here.

The Swedish Riksdag’s sensible decision flies in the face of what is happening in the United States and other western countries right now. Big Pharma has lawmakers in a choke hold, dictating policy and using the corrupt media to silence dissenters.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show and bravely exposed the “lawless mafia state” that is Big Pharma and their “extremely lucrative” vaccines scam.

The pharmaceutical industry is so powerful,” RFK Jr explained. “They give $5.4 billion a year to the media. They’ve gotten rid of the lawyers, so there is no legal interest in those cases. They have really been able to control the debate and silence people like me.”

Asked how things could get this bad, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explained that Congress granted Big Pharma “blanket legal immunity” when it comes to vaccines.

Big Pharma became a law unto themselves after President Regan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. They can put toxic ingredients in your vaccines, they can seriously injure your child – but you cannot sue them.

What you have to understand is that the vaccine regimen changed dramatically around 1989. The reason it changed, Tucker, is that Congress, drowning in pharmaceutical industry money, did something they have never done for any other industry – they gave blanket legal immunity to all the vaccine companies.

“So that no matter how sloppy the line protocols, no matter how absent the quality control, no matter how toxic the ingredients, or egregious the injury to your child, you cannot sue them.

So there’s no depositions, there’s no discovery, there’s no class action suits. All of a sudden vaccines became enormously profitable.”

The enormous profits in the unregulated industry meant Big Pharma companies raced each other to produce new and unnecessary vaccines to pump into newborn children – often dozens at a time.

It became a gold rush for the pharmaceutical industry to add new vaccines to the spectrum.

But at what cost? The vaccine industry, operating under their own rules – or rather, complete absence of rules – is making it impossible for us to find out the facts. President Trump has long called for an independent inquiry into vaccine safety. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling for the same.

[Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Drops Vaccine Truth Bomb Live On TV]

I got three vaccines and I was fully compliant. I’m 63 years old. My children got 69 doses of 16 vaccines to be compliant. And a lot of these vaccines aren’t even for communicable diseases. Like Hepatitis B, which comes from unprotected sex, or using or sharing needles – why do we give that to a child on the first day of their life? And it was loaded with mercury.

Tucker asked, “We do give that to children?

We continue to give it to them. The mercury has been taken out of three vaccines, but it remains in the flu vaccine, and it is still in vaccines all over the world. And it is the most potent neurotoxin known to man that is not radioactive.”

“How can we inject that into a child?”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tried to put the outrageous situation into context.

If you take that vaccine vial and break it, you have to dispose of that as hazardous waste. You have to evacuate the building. Why would you take that and inject it into a child?”

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

  • Ralf Yuri

    Either you believe in the God who created heaven and earth, or believe in a vaccine.

    • Alexander Myodov

      Thankfully vaccines do not require to be believed, to work.

      • Ralf Yuri

        “for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return”.
        No vaccine, no technology can change that reality.

        • Alexander Myodov

          We’ll see in a couple of centuries. Maybe that’s just a yet another religious myth that will be refuted by science and technology.

          • Ralf Yuri

            Like a vessel telling the other; “There is no potter, we exist by ourselves.”
            Do not forget that the potter is coming to destroy the defective vessels.

  • itsclose@now.com

    As for me and my house.. We will serve the Lord….. this vaccine information has been around for 20yrs that I am aware of…… if people are that stupid that they choose to live their life with their head up their Anus hooked on sport, alcohol, drugs, inane hobbies and the rest of the devils scams.. then so be it and woe bety them….. Stand in God’s name or fall for the devils game… take your pick … you only get one pick…

    This is an old doco..but well worth a look… it has progressed way way past this point now….

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8lW4_tpzO4

  • John C Carleton

    As long as Washington DC occupies America, the evil that is the scum serving the beast in Washington DC, USA Federal Empire, the said scum will try to force American parents to bring their own children to be poisoned, killed in many cases, by the witches brew of chemical conceptions and heavy metals which their rich buddies make billions on.

  • rick lonzy

    Don’t forget John that the Vaccine Cartel pushes lethal vaccines on us adults too. In healthcare they push vaccines including the flu vaccine which is useless anyway. Before taking the shot they make you sign a Release of Liability form in the event you might contract Guillan-Barre Syndrome, this can cause a person total paralysis from head to toe and they are kept alive on a ventilator. Uh, I think I’ll take my chances with the flu bug instead.

    Vaccine Cartel – Big Pharma is all about world depopulation agenda, make people sick and destroy their immune systems.

    • Gary Golden

      No, no, no. A depopulated customer is no customer at all. Chronically sick is what they are aiming for, not dead.

      • paul

        sounds about right 😀 maybe 1/20 get cancer 1/50 die? who knows

  • Paul Davis

    Hi there, I am wondering if you could place the exact words from Riskdags where they stated “serious adverse reactions” as the reason? Please copy it in Swedish (as this is my language) and link to it.

    At this point, I realise you are lying about the reasoning and relying on the fact most people can not read Swedish. Well done for the lie.

    • Stephane

      Doing yourself the 2minutes googling would risk you finding what you clearly prefer not to find. I’m French and speaks Swedish. As an assumed pro vaxxer you care to enlighten us all ignorants we are?

      • DDestroyer

        lmao, so dramatic. Still hasnt posted the translated passage about the adverse reactions, conveniently.

        Do you halfwits ever answer a question in a straightforward manner without squaring up like smug imbeciles?

    • matt
      • Mariam Tahmass

        Hi I dont read Swedish. Can you briefly translate?

  • Paul Davis

    The NHF Sweden i not an authority on this subject either. They are an alternative health promoter and not representative of Riksdag.

  • Paul Davis

    Take some time to read this https://www.riksdagen.se/sv/dokument-lagar/dokument/svar-pa-skriftlig-fraga/vaccin-for-barn_H4121097 the reason the “mandatory” vaccination program was not included. It is because 1) diseases are under control, 2) vaccination rates in Sweden are greater than 95%, 3) the Infectious Diseases Act 2004 allows action to be taken and enforce vaccination in the case of an outbreak.

    Clearly this is something that was overlooked?

    • logi techy

      you gotta be a real idiot to have a pro vax portrait… brainwashed to hell and back lmaoooo

      • DDestroyer

        lmao @ sisterfisting feral retards with no qualifications except “internet truth squad e-detective” smugly spouting this cheeky chucklef**kery.

      • twinnbr2

        I was thinking that too. Maybe being paid big money to post what sounds good is all the agenda someone needs. I can read what people say all day long and know they have never even seen the ingredients in the vaccines, or why would they even be “for vaccines”? I have read the ingredients and that is all I need to know. Toxins, carcinogens, monkey, human, chicken, cow cells..etc, that is really all I need to know to say that it should NOT be mandatory.

        • Heather Ruth

          No need to say anymore – SPOT ON!

  • Jason

    Its funny how when you translate the link provided it talks about being unconstitutional to be forced into anything. But absolutely nothing to do with side effects, autism, or how vaccines are “bad”. It is almost as if the writer made that part up.

    • anyess

      Or maybe the right to be free from coercion is the point of the legal decision. You don’t have to make an argument about effects when the real issue is that the vaccines are being made mandatory, and eliminating the right to determine for one’s self what will or will not be done to ones’ body.

    • scoupdogg

      maybe because theres no absolute proof that vaccines are actually bad?
      maybe because so many people don’t have polio and measles (AFTER the epidemic) because of the vaccines.

      i totally agree Vaccines CANNOT/should not be mandatory, if it is, people will start taking less, demonise it, fake papers to say they took it, it would be bad for Big pharma IMO.

      But to say vaccines are bad is without proof is idiotic. Do research, find proper proof that vaccines are bad and are the reason for cancer etc, then i’ll agree, but not without the Data.

      • Kasual

        Here is one link with a 130 peer reviewed studies (links) that backs up the autism/vaccine connection:

        https://www.scribd.com/doc/220807175/130-Research-Papers-Supporting-the-Vaccine-Autism-Link

        Vaccine injury reported to CDC

        A search of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database shows the following statistics from the United States: over 75,000 adverse events have been reported from any combination of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines, including, most notably:

        78 deaths
        85 cases of deafness
        48 cases of decreased eye contact
        92 cases of developmental delay
        855 reported cases of autism
        116 cases of intellectual disability
        401 reports of speech disorders
        276 reports of loss of consciousness
        143 cases of encephalitis
        74 cases of meningitis
        111 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome
        692 cases of gait disturbance (not being able to walk normally)
        748 cases of hypokinesia (partial or complete loss of muscle movement)
        653 reports of hypotonia (poor muscle tone)
        4874 reports of seizures, including febrile convulsions and tonic clonic seizures
        1576 cases of cellulitis (a potentially serious skin infection)
        And finally, in some cases, the vaccine has caused the very diseases it is supposed to prevent, with the following data reported to VAERS:

        147 cases of measles
        384 cases of mumps
        29 cases of rubella [9]
        The number of adverse events following vaccination are vastly underreported, as acknowledged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The National Vaccine Information Center estimates that less than one to ten percent of adverse reactions to vaccines are reported. Many of the numbers reported above could therefore be multiplied by one hundred to determine a more accurate amount of adverse reactions

        It’s brain damage / brain inflammation.
        Vaccines and inflammation collection of pdf files of different studies.

        https://drive.google.com/drive/mobile/folders/0B7U366sVg-U4dzl1VnpYbi02cEk

        https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=0B7U366sVg-U4dzl1VnpYbi02cEk

        Dr Russel Baylock on vaccine and brain

        https://www.facebook.com/groups/StopMandatoryVaccination/permalink/840437846114551/

      • sequence

        Vaccination is an ideology not science. You may call it theory from 17th century. With new technologies and understandings in this field it is embarrassing to continue chantings “safe and effective”. Do your research on how immune system of any living thing works not in theory, but in real biological world. There is a jock about it I personally like – molecular biologists don’t understand only 2 things: molecule and biology.

      • dwn

        Unfortunately the data you require involves dead or injured people, so there’s that. Why should a decision not to coerce have to have retroactive consequential statistics instead of requiring that it be
        proven as safe before use?

  • sammy

    in the u, usa, and canada, you cant get a job without having to be vaccinated. its sick. its literally preventing you from earning a living.

    • scoupdogg

      huh, what if you just say that you did take the vaccines?

  • The Lioness

    If it would be only about mercury. They substituted mercury with aluminium and BOTH are neurotoxins that STAY in human body and cause destruction of nerves.

  • Paulo Martel

    Completely dishonest appropriation of the original piece of Swedish News. The reason the enforced vaccination motion was rejected is (and I quote the exact words) “work is under way in the areas the motion addresses”, and also because even pro-vaxxers (which are the large majority of the Swedish population) are strongly against coercion as a matter of principle. See this letter (https://www.riksdagen.se/sv/dokument-lagar/dokument/svar-pa-skriftlig-fraga/vaccin-for-barn_H4121097) from the Swedish Ministry of Health where he voices concerns over misinformation regarding vaccination and low vaccination rates among some groups. There is nothing about “serious health risks”, but simply the fact the current vaccination programs are working and disease incidences are low.

    • Ian F

      Looks like you went with a prior held belief instead of digging deeper. The NHF of Sweden sent a letter about adverse reactions. The translation is below with links to original Sweedish and Google translate below the quote:

      “NHF Sweden has today sent a letter to the Social Committee’s members and alternates and to all party groups in the parliament. NHF
      Sweden, in its opinion, states that Arkelsten’s motion for compulsory
      vaccination is basically illegal and contradicts our foundation and
      against a number of international conventions.

      NHF Sweden also shows how frequent serious adverse events are according
      to the frequency indicated by FASS in the package leaflet for the MPR
      vaccine when vaccinating a whole year’s cohort. In addition, it has to be considered that each cohort receives the MPR vaccine twice, so the side effects are doubled. It should not be forgotten that there are similar side effects lists for other vaccines.
      We have also included a thick list of additives contained in vaccines –
      substances that are not food and certainly do not belong in babies or
      children.
      We concluded the opinion of the parliamentary politics with a huge list
      of studies showing that vaccination is a really bad idea.”

      Here you can read the letter:

      https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=auto&tl=en&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenhf.se%2Fskrivelse-till-ansvariga-politiker-i-riksdagen-angaende-arkelstens-tvangsvaccinering%2F

      http://www.thenhf.se/skrivelse-till-ansvariga-politiker-i-riksdagen-angaende-arkelstens-tvangsvaccinering/

      I look forward to your retraction! Assuming you are objective and rational and not sticking to an ideology for it’s own sake!

  • bobfairlane

    Now Sweden must ban nigrants.

  • Mindanoiha

    Proposal for mandatory vaccination was put forward to the Swedish Parliament by Sofia Arkelsten, MP from the Moderate Party. She is also a member of the Swedish Riksdag, the supreme decision-making body of Sweden.
    In 2014 she made public that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). http://ki.se/en/research/sofia-arkelsten-to-be-diagnosed-was-liberating

    A message was sent (27th March 2017) to the Swedish Riksdag drawing attention to the potentially increased risk of multiple sclerosis following hepatitis B vaccines
    http://www.bmj.com/content/329/7468/703.2
    http://www.neurology.org/content/63/5/838.abstract
    and requesting that the message be forwarded to the 349 members. Similar messages were sent to Sofia Arkelsten personally and to all the political parties.

  • rosross

    I doubt they will have to worry about overpopulation with children today more sickly than before and with shorter life expectancies. The real killer will be if the vaccines create so much brain damage we are caring for millions of young people with Autism, Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

  • John

    I’m concerned about vaccinations. I believe they work when done right though, i.e. the concept is valid. However, I am concerned that the FDA is not effective or even honest when overseeing the safety of the vaccines. Also, I don’t believe that the pharmaceutical companies put our health and safety above their profits. Stories like this however, seem to be just disinformation and they get re-posted over and over when just a little investigation proves them to be mostly false. Here is an example of a guy who took the most basic effort to investigate. He asked in a forum where swedes are likely to respond. Freak’n genius…

    https://www.reddit.com/r/sweden/comments/6b3696/true_or_false_sweden_bans_mandatory_vaccination/

  • Ethyl

    I have to say this…My son is Swedish, and he looked so much like that little girl when he was small. It warms my heart every time I see this picture!

  • Stephen Boris

    LOL @NHF a lobby group for alternative medicine, no wonder they objected.

  • Ian F

    Some people pointed out the link is to an article and not the NHF letter which outlines the vaccination concern held by some Swedish doctors.

    The NHF of Sweden sent a letter about adverse reactions. The
    translation is below with links to original Sweedish and Google
    translate below the quote:

    “NHF Sweden has today sent a letter to
    the Social Committee’s members and alternates and to all party groups
    in the parliament. NHF
    Sweden, in its opinion, states that Arkelsten’s motion for compulsory
    vaccination is basically illegal and contradicts our foundation and
    against a number of international conventions.

    NHF Sweden also shows how frequent serious adverse events are according
    to the frequency indicated by FASS in the package leaflet for the MPR
    vaccine
    when vaccinating a whole year’s cohort. In addition, it has to be
    considered that each cohort receives the MPR vaccine twice, so the side
    effects are doubled. It should not be forgotten that there are similar
    side effects lists for other vaccines.
    We have also included a thick list of additives contained in vaccines –
    substances that are not food and certainly do not belong in babies or
    children.
    We concluded the opinion of the parliamentary politics with a huge list
    of studies showing that vaccination is a really bad idea.”

    Here you can read the letter:

    https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=auto&tl=en&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenhf.se%2Fskrivelse-till-ansvariga-politiker-i-riksdagen-angaende-arkelstens-tvangsvaccinering%2F

    http://www.thenhf.se/skrivelse-till-ansvariga-politiker-i-riksdagen-angaende-arkelstens-tvangsvaccinering/