Sweden Begins Implanting Microchips Under Employees’ Skin

Swedish companies have begun implanting microchips in employees’ bodies, with the workers accepting the RFID implants because they think they are “modern, fashionable and convenient” – without stopping to think of the consequences.

Mainstream media in the US has been waging a propaganda campaign trying to normalize the idea of microchips for humans, airing reports claiming that children will be microchipped “sooner rather than later” and claiming that Americans will accept microchips under their skin because it will make life “easier and safer.”

But while Americans remain wary of microchips for humans, the campaign to normalize microchips has been so successful in Sweden that people with RFID implants permanently embedded in their bodies now consider them as “another organ of the body” and boast that they can use them to “do airline fares” and “go to your local gym.”

ABC News reports: Patrick Mesterton, co-founder and chief executive of Epicenter, said the biggest benefit of the script was the convenience.

“It basically simplifies your life,” he said.

“You can do airline fares with it, you can also go to your local gym … So it basically replaces a lot of things you have other communication devices for, whether it be credit cards, or keys, or things like that.”

Mr. Mesterton said deciding to put something in your body was a big step, and when he first considered it he asked himself: “Why would I do this?“

“But then, on the other hand, I mean, people have been implanting things in their body, like pacemakers and stuff, to control their heart,” he said. “That’s a way, way more serious thing than having a small chip that can actually communicate with devices.“

Epicenter’s chief experience officer Fredric Kaijser, who is also microchipped, said it was common for people to ask him about it when they first found out he had an implant.

“They all get excited about privacy issues and what that means and so forth,” he said.

Mark of the beast

Certainly, the technology could mean trading off a person’s privacy in exchange for the convenience it offers.

Ben Libberton, a microbiologist from the Swedish think tank and research organization, the Karolinska Institute, said the data that could be accessed from the embedded chip was very different from the data found on a person’s smartphone.

“You could get data about your health, you could [get] data about your whereabouts, how often you’re working, how long you’re working, if you’re taking toilet breaks, and things like that,” he said.

“All of that data could conceivably be collected.”

“So then the questions is: What happens to it afterwards? What is it used for? Who is going to be using it? Who is going to be seeing it?“

Sandra Haglof, who works for the Stockholm-based event company Eventomatic, said she chose to get the chip because she wanted to be “part of the future“.

“I usually lose a lot of things like my keys … so this will give me access and help me a lot more.”

Fashion accessories for sheep

The only catch for these impressionable slaves of fashion is that they don’t know exactly what has been embedded in their bodies.

They also can’t be sure who has access to their personal data.

If history repeats, human microchips will go from being fashionable technology adopted for its “convenience and safety” and then overnight will become mandatory for you and your family – or else.