Sweden: 92% Of Rapists Have Foreign Backgrounds

Liberal Swedish society has been rocked by disturbing new statistics proving Sweden’s rape crisis is a result of the socialist government’s open door immigration policy.

The notion of “foreigners committing crime” is not merely a slogan of the far-right, but is indisputable truth.

According to the latest reports from Sweden, 92% of all ‘severe rapes’ (violent rapes) are committed by those of a migratory/asylum background. 100% of ‘attack rapes’ (violent rapes in which the perpetrator is a stranger) are also committed by men of the same origin.

Defend Europa reports: The top ten list of ethnic origins for these rapists is as follows; Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Eritrea, Syria, Gambia, Iran, Palestine, Chile and Kosovo.

In terms of rapes per proportion of population, migrants are committing a monstrously disproportionate number of rapes. To put this into context, those of Afghan origin are 79 times more likely to commit rape than those born to two Swedish citizens.

This is a story that is tragically repeated all across Europe and in Scandinavia in particular. After Denmark buckled under United Nations pressure in 2015 and began allowing in thousands of refugees, the rape rate soared 163% in just one year.

Police in Oslo, Norway, have released statistics showing that 100% of ‘attack rapes’ in the city are committed by foreigners, mostly refugees.

This is not just localised to Scandinavia either. Every nation and region that has accepted a mass influx of third world migrants has reported the same phenomenon, such as in cities across Austria and Germany on New Year’s Eve 2015 when gangs of African and Arab migrants molested young European women en masse.

These atrocities sparked mass protests in the region, particularly in Eastern Germany where there has been widespread anger against the decision to allow millions of young, lawless foreign men into their country.

However, it is not just the industrial-scale sexual violence that the authorities are having to deal with.

A relatively new issue in Sweden – and by new I mean since hundreds of thousands of non-European migrants entered the country – is gang warfare.

The suburbs of Stockholm have seen a wave of gang-related murders in recent time, with between 500-700 gang members of 49 networks believed to be implicated. According to a recent survey, 94% of gang criminals have at least one foreign born parent.

Of 192 gang criminals who were arrested in Stockholm, 40.6% were born abroad, whilst 82.2% have two foreign parents who were born abroad.