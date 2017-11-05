Texas Church Shooter Was Antifa Member Who Vowed To Start Civil War

November 5, 2017 Baxter Dmitry News, US 190

The gunman who shot up a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, is Devin Kelly, an Antifa member who vowed to start a civil war.

The gunman who opened fire inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, has been identified as Devin Kelley, an Antifa member who vowed to start a civil war by “targeting white conservative churches” and causing anarchy in the United States.

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr said that at least 27 people have been killed in the shooting, according to reports by the CNN and the BBC, with the confirmed death toll expected to climb in the coming hours.

Witnesses report they saw Devin Kelley walk into the Baptist Church in the small town 30 miles from San Antonio at 11:30am local time Sunday, according to KSAT-12.

Police have identified Antifa member Devin Patrick Kelley as the Sutherland Springs Church Killer
Police have identified Antifa member Devin Patrick Kelley as the Sutherland Springs Church Killer

Devin Kelley, who killed at least 27 people and injured many more, was one of two shooters in the church, according to eyewitnesses, who also report Kelley carried an Antifa flag and told the churchgoers “this is a communist revolution” before unloading on the congregation, reloading several times.

devin-kelly-church

Sheriff Joe Tackitt confirmed to Wilson County News that there have been “multiple fatalities” and the shooter has been “taken down.”

Devin Kelley’s Facebook page stated that he was an atheist and his interests included “Civil and social rights” and “Civil rights” as well as endorsements for local Texan Democratic political candidates. His page also featured photos of several high powered weapons.

His Facebook page was taken down without explanation less than an hour after the shooting.

Screenshot of a photo uploaded to Devin Kelly's Facebook profile.
Screenshot of a photo uploaded to Devin Kelley’s Facebook profile.

An eyewitness told CBS News that there was a heavy police presence on the road to the church, adding that they had seen severely injured people being airlifted from the area.

antifa-target-whitey
Screenshot of leaked chat between Antifa members threatening to target “whitey” and conservative churches.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted to Twitter shortly after the mass shooting, saying: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon.”

President Donald Trump has confirmed he is aware of the situation and said he was monitoring it from Japan.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

  • Fiema’u e Tokoni
    • Corey Schlueter

      Kent Hovind, the same man who ended up in jail for tax structuring along with his wife who divorced him and was excommunicated by his own family?

    • tnt tcv

      This guy went to prison for 10 years for tax related crimes?

  • TXPatriot_73

    Where are his ears?

    • Terroryzing Won

      In hell with him now

    • Eric Parlin

      Probably still slowly sliding down the inside of his windshield.

    • Federico Savini

      i ate them

    • ar05076

      I knew there was something peculiar about his looks…LOL.. he has no ears ….!

    • Frank Bowman

      Got stuck to the side of his head when he pulled his head out of his ass.

  • angriestdogintheworld

    Obvious false flag.

    • reloader1962 .

      False flag ? Not this . They had been saying they were to start shit nov4th , these nuts were a little late.

      • RhiannonHR

        Actually, ANTIFA called for it to START on Nov. 4th,2017 but they would continue ALL day EVERY day until the Trump admin was demolished.

  • OldSilk

    Why does this not surprise me? Prayers.

  • Based Snoop Frogg

    Warm up the helicopters.

    • Terroryzing Won

      Top kek

  • Claudia Weil

    Not Antifa, just some crazy gun nut.

    • Terroryzing Won

      wrong bitch

      • Claudia Weil

        Bitch? Where do you get off calling a lady you have never met in your life a bitch? What ever happened to civilized discussions? I don’t know where you get your information, but there is absolutely no evidence that this guy was Antifa.

        • James Krone

          Yes there is. He is an Antifa follower. Or can you not read

          • Claudia Weil

            The only places I’ve seen that report he was Antifa are the right wing conspiracy theory sites.

        • MolonLabia

          Sorry CUNT

          • Chezleigh Honolulu

            how do you get a comment like this through?

          • Claudia Weil

            Oh, you are SO witty. Your mom doesn’t know you’re using her computer, does she?

          • Hannah the French Montana

            Oh damn, that was super witty too. You joked that he was still living at home. OMG that’s super clever. So original.

          • Claudia Weil

            I’m not the one who used four letter words to insult someone I’ve never met, lol.

        • Anonymous

          You’ve been trolled… don’t feed them.

    • icewords77

      Wrong.

    • catherwood

      looks like antifa, talks like antifa, dresses like antifa…. must be Amish!

      • Claudia Weil

        This sounds like a conspiracy theory. You do realize that there are very few actual “members” of Antifa. Don’t use this as an excuse to target people just because you think they are “liberal” or something, and thus Antifa. Only crazy people shoot up a bunch of people. This guy was obviously crazy.

        • catherwood

          it is a theory at this point, but , based on what we do know about him, seems credible

          • Claudia Weil

            “We”? Tell me, are you an official who is involved with the investigation? Or are you just someone who posts “theories”?

          • catherwood

            I am an official

          • Claudia Weil

            Shouldn’t you be busy working, then? Not spreading rumors on some internet discussion site?

          • john sobieski

            I’m here to see Mrs. Haber

        • Jon

          4000+ Antifa members in the US – 40k+ in Europe.

        • jj333

          lol…judging from your prior comments, you’re an anti-White, anti-male, anti-religion, anti-NRA, Trump hater. In other words, you sound just like an ANTIFA member. No wonder you’re here attempting to deflect the shooter’s possible ties to your politics.

        • darren ruff

          antifa is ISIS

          • Claudia Weil

            No, ISIS is a group associated with Muslim extremists. Antifa aren’t Muslim. Totally different groups. You need to read up on this if you want to understand world politics.

    • MolonLabia

      Unfortunately you aren’t dead. Someone should Antifa your ass

      • Claudia Weil

        Wow, you seem to have some anger issues.

    • Donna Sangster

      geepers I would have bet my last dime that the antifa flag on his FB page was a huge hint

      • Claudia Weil

        Whatever his background, anyone who walks into a building and starts shooting innocent people is crazy. That’s not something normal people do. Whether he was antifa or NRA or whatever doesn’t really make a difference, he was obviously a nut.

    • ILoveIsrael

      Nice attempt at a spin job,

      However, you’re very much wrong.

      You’re also a liar.

      A liberals are all liars.

      Even you’ll deny being a liar, lie about lying.

      What a joke you guys are.

      • Claudia Weil

        Projection much?

    • darren ruff

      WAS antifa…..ignore the leftist nut job above

  • TXMomof2

    Here’s the facebook page for Its Going Down https://www.facebook.com/IGDnews/ The going after churches comment is still on there. Where’s the police to go get this Dave Pollack.

    • Sasak

      Take screen shots and plaster them all over FB and Twitter.

  • John Ham

    IF we had a AG worth any thing Hillary & Obama would be in jail & ANTIFA would be classify as a terrorist group and arrested. BUT we have SESSION a POLITICAN .

    • Nortonchopper

      A blackmailed, castrated politician.

      • Eric Parlin

        I agree – Lately I’ve been wondering if he’s been compromised or threatened.

        • J. Sebastian

          Or just another Swamp Creature.

    • scoutout

      This killing has NOTHING to do with them!!! What a PUTZ!!!

      • Eric-SurpriseAZ✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ

        Hillary and Obama have multiple crimes to their names that should have landed them in jail, especially Hillary. ANTIFA is a terrorist group that has engaged in organized violence over the past few months. This killing by one of their members has everything to do with them.

        • Claudia Weil

          You sound like one of those conspiracy theorists.

          • Deplorable Dan

            You sound like an antafud or at least one of their fugly cheer leaders.

          • Claudia Weil

            Sorry, Deplorable, I don’t even KNOW a single antifa person. Never met one, probably never will.

          • Deplorable Dan

            Nice shiny beads

          • Claudia Weil

            Thanks! Just a hobby. I’m not very political, but I hate to see misinformation and paranoia. The world is so messed up, with so much hate and fear.

          • Deplorable Dan

            True.

          • https://twitter.com/imshaemac Im Shae Mac

            CONSPIRACY THEORIST = GOOD PATRIOT!!!

            the CIA coined the term to label those who QUESTION the government so they appear to be crazy. the CIA and other agencies have FACTUALLY engaged in conspiracies and then some. if you never question the government, YOU are part of the problem. a good ol’ bootlicker. you love your govt master dontcha sweetheart?!

          • Claudia Weil

            Lol. Wow, does someone PAY you to sound this crazy, or did you just forget to take your meds today?

          • https://twitter.com/imshaemac Im Shae Mac

            It is a fact. Go do the research yourself.
            If you never question the government, something is wrong with you. Is that how you live your life? Are you really such a bootlicker that whatever is told to you by those in power, you just nod and agree?
            You are a danger to this country, for you vote for the commies who wish to destroy it.

          • Claudia Weil

            Right, so NOW I’m a commie? Wow, you like to jump to some pretty far-fetched conclusions. No, not a commie. not ANTIFA, none of that. I’m a patriot who cares about the USA and hates to see so much misinformation and paranoia out there. The last thing we need is people being suspicious of anyone with a different political view. A lot of people have guns, and seem to be itching to use them on people they don’t know. This is a dangerous situation.

          • Timothy Gunter

            She tried the old “meds” attack on you. Stupid liberals….

          • SiFiRocker .

            are you stupid, what are you talking about Claudia, it was ANTIFA member did the shooting, it a terrorist org. back by Hillary, Obama and Soro get your head out of your ass!

          • https://twitter.com/imshaemac Im Shae Mac

            she is not operating on all cylinders. she is a bootlicker and walks lock-n-step with the leftist commies.

          • Claudia Weil

            No, I’m not stupid. I don’t follow far right extremist conspiracy theories.

          • angela paul

            …because you are a far-left antifa supporter….

          • Soldier

            Claudia Weil…a fucking witch. Studied psychology and worked in the political science dept at a university..if that isn’t a leftist nut, I don’t know what is…fucking FREAK!

          • Claudia Weil

            Right, sure. So, now you are trolling ME and making up complete nonsense. The political science gig wasn’t “political” from my perspective, it was analyzing data. And the witch thing is for Halloween, not serious. I am about as mainstream as you can get. Don’t go making things up about other people. That’s not fair.

          • Punditator

            We don’t know he was an ANTIFA member.

          • Debby Smith

            i just read that he draped an antifa flag over the pulpit as he ran into the church not sure if thats true just what i read

          • Dave H

            At what point is it no longer theory?

      • Don Law

        how do you figure it has nothing to do with them….the DNC and Obama and Soro’s have been funding them

        • Claudia Weil

          You do realize that this is bull. DNC, Obama, and Soros are not funding antifa. They are doing this on their own.

          • Brian

            Horsehockey

          • Punditator

            I believe Soros is funding ANTIFA.

          • Claudia Weil

            You can believe whatever you want, that’s your right. But it still doesn’t make it true.

          • Punditator

            Soros has spent his entire life profiting from the misery of others. Why would supporting ANTIFA be out of bounds?

          • Gone Hunting

            well considering they have the documentation proving soros funded antifa on several occasion it pretty much makes your arguement superfluous

          • Moses Wayne

            You are so ignorant, who do you think is funding Antifa? Soros,Obama and the DNC. Do your research.

          • sleddogs
          • C. Graham

            Then who paid over $ 100,000.00 for the full page ad in the NYT last week?? None of thee people have $ 100k.

          • Chronicsmokemon

            The hell they ain’t, antifa staged a protest calling for their money from Soros for the inauguration riots

        • Sasak

          ANTIFA members have said they are being paid. Who do you think is paying them? Soros, Hillary, and Obama. Don’t forget that Obama has associations with the weather underground, this is right up his alley.

      • Sasak

        It has EVERYTHING to do with them!

    • Just Sayin

      But the Nazi loving alt-right can plow into folks with a car..and they are “good people”…disgusting. BTW….Have you ever heard of waiting for the actual fact? Anyone can make up anything…and get gullible folks to believe it…without proof. Good lord.

      • Punditator

        What happened to that anyway? I suspect it comes down to it not being like the media sold it.

        • Just Sayin

          He killed someone, and has been arrested and charged with her murder. She is dead. Let me guess…it didn’t really happen on live tv? Good lord.

      • QuietMadness

        Have you forgotten the NYC killer did that? Convenient, huh. SMH. #SelectiveMemory

    • Just Sayin

      While Trump constantly violates the constitution…What does Obama have to do with this???? Seriously??

      • MDatBeach

        so tell me specifically what rights did trump violate/

      • Moses Wayne

        What part of the constitution has he violated? Obama is the one who violated the constitution throughout his entire Presidency. Obama created Antifa,

    • Jane Goodwin

      And in due time Hillary and Obama will pay for their crimes. Sessions will be fine. We don’t need to know what he is going.

    • Red47 Fully Biodegradable

      Antifa is classified as involved in terror activities, but they stopped short of naming the entire group. I think it is a legal issue.

    • wilbur

      He has been a Government employee for too long. Lazy and unproductive.

  • blondemama

    he has no ears?

  • Fiema’u e Tokoni
    • Claudia Weil

      This is such garbage. “Atheists” happen not to believe in any particular organized religion. Atheists have NO interest in killing people who practice a religion.

      • TXMomof2

        I guess you have never studied the history of communism then. Go research why communists are all atheists.

        • Claudia Weil

          What about the Catholic Workers?

          • TXMomof2

            Deflection, no response, typical liberal.

      • Scooter Biggs

        Just suing the **** out of them, right?

  • scoutout

    This is propoganda bullshit. There was ONE SHOOTER!! He was NOT ANTIFA. Though you wish he was, but he was not.

    • Chezleigh Honolulu

      is it? How can I know, other than if it is true CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, etc will kill the story ASAP?

      • Claudia Weil

        This is such garbage. Mainstream news media are NOT antifa.

        • Reggie1971

          They don’t have to be members to be sympathetic to antifa.

          • Claudia Weil

            Now you’re going to claim that anyone who questions whatever Trump says or does is Antifa.

    • Anonymous

      Yeah, not bad for a fake news page, but it’s obviously a troll.

  • Angie MacGeil

    Prayers to all. This was a sick lone wolf

    • Michael L

      Yeah, a sick pair of lone wolves…

    • Reggie1971

      A “lone wolf”? How do you know this exactly?

  • Cato Maior

    fake news af

    • Anonymous

      I know, the screenshot of the text messages is way too detailed to be real… I think the Left finally learned how to troll, as of maybe a week ago. Twitter comments are all people posing as Alt-Right and saying things so clearly meant to make the Right look bad it’s not even funny. Glad most of us are smarter than that.

  • Steve the Jeffersonian

    Arrest the folks who agreed with the terrorist and support him.

    Seditious conspiracy. Make a big deal of the arrests, to shut these anti-American terrorist down.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4c182677bb9c4ee3a5377017401c002fde880c3d43416245f1426f41dc2f1fba.jpg

    • Claudia Weil

      He’s just some crazy gun nut. This isn’t part of some big conspiracy.

      • flagirl336

        And you know this because….?

        • https://twitter.com/imshaemac Im Shae Mac

          she/he/it doesnt.

          • Claudia Weil

            Oh, so now, not only am I a commie, I’m an it? Lol, you are grasping at straws.

      • https://twitter.com/imshaemac Im Shae Mac

        oh shut up the hell up

      • Punditator

        There are millions of crazy gun nuts that don’t go into churches and shoot people.

        • orly?

          Some of them go to Walmarts, Some go to Vegas…

          • Punditator

            But 99.9999% of them don’t do anything.

          • orly?

            Only if you define every firearm owner as a ‘gun nut’. I’m armed, I don’t consider myself a ‘gun nut’.

        • Just Sayin

          Did you forget Dillan Roof who walked in and murdered 9 people in an church? Black folks. Because they were black?

      • Timothy Gunter

        First you chastise others for popping off before evidence is even collected… and somehow, you have it all figured out? One word…HUBRIS!

  • Lisa Willingham

    If these communism want to play cowboy and communism, let’s play. Take them out NOW before anymore good folks are hurt or killed

  • Richard Thompson

    We shall know soon enough. If it’s ANTIFA then the main street media will not cover it after today. They won’t speak badly of their own. If not, then they will not shut up about gun control.

    • Claudia Weil

      Wait, so NOW you are saying that the media are antifa? Do you know how crazy you sound? Seriously, stop reading alt.right conspiracy sites.

      • m-dasher

        you mean just like Charlotettesville…..where the media would only refer to Antifa as “innocent counter protesters”.

    • jj333

      The mainstream media will cover for them as they usually do. George Soros’ money has bought a lot of souls!

  • Anonymous

    Please, for the love of god, realize this is a fake news page, and don’t react in the comments as if it were real, or share this with other people (you’ll look like a moron in the morning).

    • TXMomof2

      The facebook page is not fake and still has the current comments about getting churches ! https://www.facebook.com/IGDnews/

      • orly?

        How do you know that? Looks like a russian run propaganda page to me.

        • TXMomof2

          Nice try paid bot.

          • orly?

            Wow, great retort.

          • TXMomof2

            Thanks!

  • James Ripley

    they said this was over in 15 seconds. doing what this article says they did would take a while. i smell some fake news.

    • Punditator

      This article, like everything else here is BS.

      • Moses Wayne

        Then why are you on this page?

  • http://brittainforsenate.com Brittain for US Senate

    ARMFOR shows us Devin Patrick Kelley was declined appeal (Court Martial) on March 10th, 2014.
    No. 14-0387/AF CCA 38267.

    • ginny_cw

      You are correct.

  • disqus_ZoTkgnnndJ

    Nothing about TWO shooters in the press conference.

  • snaphanen

    Antifa member?? Eh, source?

    • Benny Oaks

      his facebook page.

      • Claudia Weil

        That was a fake FB page. Look it up.

  • Free Tomorrow

    It has been confirmed more than one shooter. what is the status on the second shooter? Does this mean that anyone who claims more than one shooter suddenly disappears or meets a strange death occurrence? This is starting to reek of more than what they are telling us. If the story changes every day for a week, then we will know.

    • Deplorable Dan

      What happens in Vegas stays in vegas……..Unless you tell people there was more than one shooter, then it follows you home and kills you there.

  • top_of_the_food_chain
    • https://twitter.com/imshaemac Im Shae Mac

      so what

  • Michael L

    Good thing his facebook was taken down so fast… gotta keep people from being worried.

  • EMW

    What a bizarre mix of truth and fiction.

  • DreamGirlsDaily

    Another hoax by the fake “media”.

  • CJWA

    this is a fake news website. They doctored the image. Look for that image anywhere else… Also you can see the bad photoshop job.

    • cpat2020

      I can’t stand ANTIFA but I also loathe fake news. My spouse is an expert in images and manipulation (truly, he works for a large corporation doing it). I’m going to get him to look at it. He should be able to tell instantly.

  • TruePatriot

    If we see one ANTIFA flag or anyone ANTIFA they are now terrorists, and free game… you all have a target on your backs now, congratulations ANTIFA you are simply Domestic terrorists, and We the people are within our righs Constitutionally to take you out, now if we see you with an ANTIFA flag and being aggressive you are a deadly threat….

    • Claudia Weil

      Shame on you. Why would you want to shoot other Americans just for expressing a different political opinion?

      • John Flerianos

        Claudia, go back to the kitchen you stupid skank

        • Claudia Weil

          Now you guys are just ganging up on me, lol. Is this how your mother taught you to talk to women?

  • ginny_cw
  • jim marcum

    well. I am Christian. I am whitey. So here I am boys.

  • Edmund Burke

    Sessions seemed so eager to assume this position and sounded so on board with the “agenda’. what gives? Ever since he was accused of inappropriately meeting with a Rooskie and not mentioning it, he seems like he was deballed.

  • Punditator

    There are no casual conversations being had with people that were inside ATM.

  • Edmund Burke

    Mayors and local judges, Circuit judges must be changed. Liberal mayors and judges who interpret the law with extreme laxity for individual dissent must be eliminated for others who will authorize police depts. to break the heads of antifas members with truncheons. Antifas membership must be defined as domestic terrorists.

  • Clarissa Green

    What a surpise ! Who else could it be?

    • Edmund Burke

      you’re a real pos, aren’t you? And i get a kick out of so many of you scum referring to Potus as “fat.” the guy has a typical American, husky build, you ho.

      • orly?

        AKA, “fat”.

        • Edmund Burke

          Get use to your “fat” by your definition potus for two terms. you are losers.

          • orly?

            I’m pretty sure Donny is fat by AMA’s definition of obese. Have you shopped in the ‘husky’ section your whole life?

          • Edmund Burke

            again, go ahead and dwell on minors. the point is, you guys are not being effective. your showing Sat/4th was indicative of that. Pathetic.

          • orly?

            It’s ‘you’re’, not ‘your’. What was Sat/4th, we don’t all keep up with your alternate reality.

          • Edmund Burke

            boy are you a stupid fck. In no place did I miss a contraction. And please, get out into the sun once in a while or get tv service in the basement with a dirt floor. “you’re” not up to date with current events, jeesh what a stooge, didn’t know about antifas yesterday. anyways, i’m done with you, little boy, you bore me, so don’t bother replying.

    • Scooter Biggs

      I bet your pushing a 10 yourself… and an ugly feminist.

  • Kill the King

    It will all be swept under the rug

  • orly?

    “News. Truth. Unfiltered Bu!!$*t.”

    Your news wire, land of the deceived, home of the sheep.

  • Jan

    People automatic ask was the shooter white or black. The same with the church. It does matter the color. This is humans we are killing. Old young ones. Got to watch out when you start messing with the LORDS people. Prayers for all involved. Yes the shooters also. They had problems really bad.

  • Delilah✔

    Antifa thug terrorists.

  • Tippie

    Jeff session is a rhino republican

  • George Lindell

    Another antifa attack!! I mean ISIS/

    • Scooter Biggs

      One in the same.

  • Madkate

    Fake news ..no ears..fake picture

  • Patriot42

    A liberal I am, sure

  • Scooter Biggs

    Sessions had better step the **** up.

  • Michael Richards

    So the murderer was a WHITE DEMOCRAT. That sure as hell messes up a lot of posts!

    • orly?

      Hmm? I thought democrats were all scared of guns? What gives?

  • Sasak

    ANTIFA needs to be declared a terrorist organization, Let all conservative Christians start packing their guns to church. I know that next Sunday, I will have mine!

  • Cassie Banks

    It’s truly sad when Russian propaganda is so lazy they can’t even use a REAL photo to spread their manipulation to the weak-minded. That flag photo is not an Antifa USA photo.

    • orly?

      Next you’re going to say that some church goers in a small TX town wouldn’t identify a fake antifa flag while under gunfire!

  • John Tyler

    Reposting
    Christian churches, black and white Congregations, need to start allowing conceal carry from their membership to help protect the membership from so many being killed. Only a good guy with a GUN can stop such carnage.

  • scott

    so,does the anquifa flag get banned now,after all,it was used in a hate crime,just like roof with the confederate flag