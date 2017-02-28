Thousands Of Pedophiles Locked Up Under Trump – Media Blackout

Federal authorities have locked up more than 1,500 people on child trafficking and pedophilia charges since President Trump assumed office, however the huge increase in numbers on recent years is being completely ignored by mainstream media.

According to the FBI there were less than 400 sex trafficking-related arrests made in the entirety of 2014, proving that President Trump is serious about using “the “full force and weight” of the U.S. government to break up child sex trafficking rings and lock up sexual predators.

“This should be one of the biggest stories in the national news. Instead, the mainstream media has barely, if at all, covered any of these mass pedophile arrests. This begs the question – why?” Liz Crokin wrote for Townhall.com.

In a press conference from the White House on Feb. 23, Trump addressed how human trafficking is a “dire problem” domestically and internationally and set his sights on the elite pedophile ring that has established itself in Washington D.C., spreading a toxic agenda and destabilizing our democracy.

“Dedicated men and women across the federal government have focused on this for some time as you know – it’s been much more focused over the last four weeks,” he said.

However the press conference registered “barely a blip in the mainstream media and the massive arrests have been almost completely ignored by the MSM altogether,” Crokin wrote.

World Tribune reports:

Crokin noted some of the major arrests that have been made since Trump took office:

On Jan. 27 authorities arrested 42 in a human trafficking operation in Tennessee.

On Jan. 29 authorities announced that 474 were arrested in a statewide California human trafficking operation and 28 sexually exploited children were rescued.

178 people were arrested in Texas for sex trafficking in sting that operated in January until Super Bowl Sunday.

On Feb. 14 the Polk County sheriff announced that 42 were arrested in Florida in child pornography related cases.

Meanwhile, as the major media “ignored these historical arrests, they have zeroed in on casting conservative icon Milo Yiannopoulos as a monster,” Crokin wrote.

“They claim he supports pedophilia based on comments he made in a video years ago. The reality is Milo was a victim of child sex abuse, and although he did joke about his abuse in an interview, he in no way promotes pedophilia.

“The irony of all this is that the left and MSM have been the biggest proponents of pedophilia. Salon has published articles attempting to normalize pedophilia; however, to maintain their faux outrage over Milo, they deleted them.”

Crokin continued: “The face of the very fake news network CNN, Jake Tapper, fired off several tweets condemning Milo. For example, he tweeted: ‘My friend, a survivor of sex trafficking: Milo straight up defended abusing 13 yr old boys… Please don’t let that be normalized’

“If Tapper is so concerned with sex trafficking, why in the world hasn’t he covered the massive sex trafficking arrests that have taken place since Trump took office? It seems he, and many in the leftist media, are only concerned with sex trafficking if it can be used to destroy a conservative,” Crokin wrote.

The “good news,” Crokin noted, “is that we have a president who genuinely does care about children and he’s vowed to make solving the human trafficking epidemic a priority.

“The recent pedophile arrests are just the tip of the iceberg and, whether Tapper and his ilk in the MSM like it or not, this story will eventually get so big that they will be forced to cover this horrific epidemic that has plagued our country for too damn long.”