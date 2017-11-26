Time Traveler From 2028: Trump Will Win 2020 By Landslide

A time traveler from the year 2028 claims to have proof that Donald Trump will be re-elected President in the 2020 elections.

The man, known only as ‘Noah,’ says he has risked his life to travel back in time to warn the world about events coming to them in the future.

To prove his story, Noah has offered up predictions that he says will come true within the next few years.

Unilad.co.uk reports: Basically, we’re pretty screwed:

In the video, his bold claims include Donald Trump being re-elected in 2020 much to the annoyance of most of the world and half of America as well as Artificial Intelligence gaining some serious momentum – which we kind of expected anyway.

In his final prediction, Noah says Google-glasses style machines will take over the planet, saying:

It’s not my intent to deceive anybody. I want to be clear, my sole objective, anybody, to prove to you time travel exists. In fact I, myself, am a time traveller.

Noah is apparently 50-years-old and suffers from anorexia and depression, but took an age-rejuvenating drug making him 25-years-old. He travelled back to November 13, 2017 from 2021 – when time travel was only used by top secret organisations.

It will become open to the public in 2028, apparently!

He says his ‘natural year’ is 2021 because it’s where he spent most of his life, but it’s our time period where he belongs.

During the video he’s visibly distressed and erupts into violent sobbing before talking more about time travel.

Apparently electric cars will be able to drive 600 miles on a single charge by 2021 and we should all be investing time and money into sustainable energy.

His prediction about Trump is pretty certain-sounding too:

I can say this with 100 per cent certainty, I am not giving you my opinion.

aranormal Elite have apparently given him $700 to help him adjust to life in 2017… or that’s just his acting fee, but who am I to judge?

After a little thanks for listening, he wishes all of humanity a hearty ‘goodbye and good luck’.

Now, I’m off to invest in renewable energy and buy an AI-proof bunker to hole up in when the sh*t inevitably hits the fan with robots.

Thanks Noah, done us a huge favour there, lad.