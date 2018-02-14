Time Traveller Who Passed Polygraph Test, Says Trump Will Be Re-elected In 2020

A time-traveller who claimed that Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020 has passed a government lie detector test.

The man, who calls himself “Noah”, claims to be from the year 2030. In this video, Noah says that Trump will win a second term in the White House and claims he has risked his life to tell those living in the present what the future has in store for us all.

Among his claims are that Artificial Intelligence will gain momentum and Google-glasses style machines will take over.

Goodizen.com reports: Noah – who did not disclose his last name – claimed he risked his life to travel back in time to warn humanity about the dangers of the future.

The so-call time traveller at the time said: “I am not attempting to deceive anyone, my sole objective is to prove to you that time travel exists and that I, myself, am a time traveller.

“First of all, time travel became possible in the year 2003, it is only used by top-secret organisations. The ability to time travel will not be released to the public until 2028.”

‘Time traveller from 2030’ PASSES lie detector with SHOCK claims over AI and Trump

In a YouTube video posted by Apex TV, the man is strapped up to a lie detector and asked a series of questions.

He is asked if he is really a time-traveller from 2030 and according to the lie detector, he is telling the truth.

The ‘time-traveller’, who’s face and voice are distorted in the video is ‘one of the biggest voices of paranormal content on YouTube’ with over 100,000 subscribers.

He claims that he has risked his life to travel back in time in order to fulfil his ‘mission’ and warn us what the world has in store over the next twelve years.

The man also claims that robotics will have taken over the globe and technology will be able to independently run a home.

In 2030, according to the prophet, the US president is someone called Ilana Remikee and global warming will have caused the temperature in North America to increase.

Humans will reach Mars in 2028, electronic cars will have replaced diesel and petrol vehicles and many forms of cancer will have been cured.

Although he fails to produce any, Noah claims he has ‘hard evidence’ to back up his predictions.

In a previous interview with Paranormal Elite, Noah said he had anorexia and is in fact 50-years-old, but that he had taken an age rejuvenation drug which had transformed him into a 25-year-old.

Noah, whose face is blurred in the video, also claims that Bitcoin will continue to be popular although ‘old-fashioned’ cash currencies will still be in use.According to him, humans will discover time travel will become widely known in 2030 , two year’s after a mysterious figure called Ilana Remikee is elected US President.In the latest video Noah claims he has “hard evidence” to back up his predictions but is not sure that he can say what that it because it might cause a paradox.Once again, the word ‘true’ appears on screen again.

He then begins to list events he says will happen in the next 12 years, including the re-election of Donald Trump and the rise of AI.

The interviewer then asks if he is telling the truth and, again, the machine apparently records that he is.However, critics have been quick to point out that viewers do not see the results of the lie detector tests.One viewer said: “All Apex TV does is flash an answer on the screen with a ding noise, that doesn’t truly validate the lie detector.“You can see Noah fidgeting around with the monitors strapped around his fingers and I myself know from first hand experience that when you take a lie detector test you are supposed to sit back and remain completely still.”

Lie detector tests, also known as polygraphs, do no say whether the statements are objectively true only that the person who is making the claim believes that they are true.

The tests are inadmissible as evidence in most court cases, although it is often used in the US as part of police investigations.

Forensic psychiatrist Don Grubin also revealed lie detectors are only 65 to 90 percent accurate.

While there may not be definitely proof that Noah underwent a lie detector test and passed, scientists have revealed time travel could be possible.

A greater understanding of physics and the laws of the universe have led experts to closer and closer to the conclusion such a feat is possible.

And one scientist in particular, Brian Greene, is convinced.

Albert Einstein first proposed the idea that travelling at the speed of light away from Earth would slow down time for the traveller, while those back on Earth would experience time at the normal rate.

Mr Greene, professor of physics and mathematics at Columbia University and co-founder of the World Science Festival, said: “Albert Einstein showed that if you go out into space and travel near the speed of light, and you turn around, and you come back, your clock will be ticking off time more slowly.

“So, when you step off it’s going to be the future on planet Earth. You will have time travelled into the future.”