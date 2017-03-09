Tom DeLonge Promises ‘Big UFO Announcement’ Within 60 Days

Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge has promised there will be a “major announcement” regarding alien and UFO disclosure in the next 60 days.

DeLonge spoke after being named UFO “Researcher Of The Year” by the International UFO Congress.

Details about a secret project the rocker-turned-UFO investigator was working on leaked to the public last year when WikiLeaks released John Podesta’s emails which contained correspondence between DeLonge and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager.

In the emails DeLonge confided to Podesta that he had been meeting with high-level US military sources who had been helping him with his research and with material for his book, Sekret Machines.

DeLonge is also on record claiming to have met aliens near Area 51, and also claims his phone has been tapped and he has been gangstalked by “shady officials.”

In his acceptance speech at the International UFO Congress, he said: “There’s a lot that I can’t say, but there’s some that I can, but there will be an announcement in like 60 days.

“I’m so appreciative that I’ve been acknowledged for this stuff, but I’m not done.

“I’m just like you guys. I spent 20 years up all night, reading about Roswell, Dulce, Serpo, Churchill, the crashes here, Nazis building craft there, Antarctica, what’s on Mars, what’s on the back of the moon, anomalous structures.

“I mean, I’ve done it all. I know it all. I read all the same authors as you guys, hundreds of books. I look at all the same sites. I listen to all the Coast To Coast stuff that you guys do. I’m the same.”

“But I kind of used some of my notoriety to try to do something pretty ambitious, and it worked.

“I came out and told you guys about a book I was writing called Sekret Machines, and I said a bunch of stuff, that I was working with some people.

“Well, I think a lot of people doubted it, and they thought it was crazy that this musician would have this kind of access. And then the WikiLeaks thing happened, and you guys saw that I’m into some serious s***, and I’m making really good progress.“

DeLonge warned that the mainstream media might suppress his announcement, but he was confident “the UFO community would see the significance.”

After the WikiLeaks releases last year, DeLonge said in a message posted on Instagram, “WikiLeaks really messed some important stuff up.

“What seems like ridiculous subject matter to most, is of massive importance to admirable National Security Leadership.

“It’s easy to poke fun about the topic from an armchair, but unless you’re invited to the meetings I have been a part of, then…no more laughing.”

WikiLeaks revealed DeLonge had sent multiple emails to John Podesta, concerning proposed meetings and even discussing military whistleblowers he was working with.