Police Investigating Sir Tom Jones Over Child Rape Allegations

British pop star Sir Tom Jones is being investigated by police over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The alleged victim has provided police with graphic testimony alleging Tom Jones raped her on his bed in room 629 of the old President Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa, when she was a 14-year-old virgin.

After making a complaint to Britain’s Scotland Yard she was informed that as the alleged offense occurred outside their jurisdiction they were unable to investigate the case as part of Operation Yewtree, however they passed her allegations on to the South African Police Service.

Charges have now been registered against Sir Tom Jones and police have begun an investigation.

The alleged victim says the nightmare experience began on a Saturday in 1976 when she and her friends went autograph hunting at the hotel.

By chance, the teenagers arrived as the star, then in his thirties, arrived at the hotel in his limousine. He noticed them and instructed a bodyguard to give them complimentary tickets to his concert that night at the Three Arts in Plumstead, Cape Town.

Speaking to The Sun, the alleged victim said that Jones’s bodyguard plucked her and her friend, aged 14 and 13 at the time, from the crowd at his concert and invited them to meet the singer at his hotel the next day. The girls went along hoping to meet the star and get his autograph.

In the lobby the star’s bodyguard allegedly told the girl to leave her friends and accompany him.

She says she was led into a 6th floor hotel suite where she saw a number of people, including the star’s back up singers and a woman who introduced herself as former Miss World, Anneline Kriel.

She says the star appeared from his room wearing a white bathrobe and she was led onto the balcony when he posed alongside her for photographs.

The alleged victim explained that: “He offered me Dom Perignon Champagne. I didn’t know what it was at the time. It looked like soda.

“You just feel you have to be with the crowd so I took a sip and thought it was the most vile tasting thing I’d ever had. All I wanted to do was get it down in one gulp then get it out of the way.

“That is what I did, not realising I was now drinking alcohol for the first time.

“Then he gave me another glass and was telling me how lovely I was, and you have beautiful eyes, I really like you… and he carried on with this flirtatiousness.

“Before I knew it, it was like an immobility had set in there and then. He had me down on the bed in one fell swoop.”

Speaking about the alleged rape, she continued: “His gown was off. I was wearing a jumpsuit. He zipped it down and what had started as affectionate and safe, almost, was suddenly becoming painful and forceful, not comfortable.

“I was confused and couldn’t understand where the pain was coming from. It was just beyond me. I was very numb and found that I could not move. All I heard repetitively as he was pinning me down was: ‘Relax, relax – it won’t hurt if you relax’.

“Those words have just stuck with me over the years.

“My father was very strict with me and I just knew I had to get the hell out of this place. I came to my senses, sat up, zipped myself up and got the hell out of there.”

When she returned home she noticed that her body was covered in bruises. Too ashamed to talk about the experience to her family or friends, she says she was left traumatized for years.

Weeping, she said: “I had bruises all over my body, in my groin and on my neck. I had hand imprints on my arm and I was trying to understand what happened. I couldn’t.

“In my mind I was completely confused about how to process this. Was it a good or bad thing? What actually happened?”