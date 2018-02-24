Tony Blair: Brexit Is ‘Sickening’ And ‘Evil’

Tony Blair says Brexit is ‘sickening’ and ‘evil’ and has blasted Prime Minister Theresa May for pursuing an EU exit.

In a scathing attack, the former Labour leader accused Ms. May of “sickening irresponsibility” in fulfilling the wishes of the British public.

Express.co.uk reports: Writing on the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change website, Mr Blair said: “Each speech in this bizarre parade of Government Ministers designed to show unity only further exposes the division.

“They all try to pull the sword out of the stone, huffing and puffing away, and all fail.

“The Chequers meeting had barely ended before each side was briefing victory and the PM unity.

“They’re basically still in ‘cake and eat it’ mode and it won’t work.”

Mr Blair claimed there was no escape from what he termed “the binary nature of the choice over future trading arrangements”.

He added: “The reality is that if Britain wants a close trading relationship with Europe after Brexit, it will have to abide by European regulation because that is the basis of present day European commerce in the Single Market.

“You can call this regulatory alignment, equivalence or mutual recognition and these are, strictly, technically, very different from each other.

“But in the end, they will amount to the same thing: we will be keeping in line with European rules and standards.”

Mr Blair was particularly scathing on the subject of the Irish border, writing: “There are politicians prepared to sacrifice the Good Friday Agreement on the altar of Brexit and declare that the peace agreed in Northern Ireland is not, really, worth having anyway.

“This is irresponsibility that is frankly sickening.”

Training his sights on senior ministers within Mrs May’s cabinet, he added: “If Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg can’t agree with Philip Hammond, Amber Rudd and Justine Greening on what type of Brexit, and so they’re in a fight to the finish or a fudge, how can we say the British people have mandated either the finish or the fudge?

“If Britain leaves the European Union, especially if it does so with a clean break, its choices will be stark. We must understand the deep motivations of those who have led us to Brexit. “Brexit has never really been about ‘taking back control’ for those who have created this project, nurtured it, used the full weight of their media power, and built the winning alliance for the referendum.”

Mr Blair warned “true Brexiteers” believe Europe is the “shock to the system that forces us to change the country radically”.

He said: “They will play to the nationalist sentiment around issues like immigration. But it is very similar to the Trump phenomenon. It is a new political coalition of free market business people and nationalists, united in their dislike of Government, political correctness and cultural integration.”