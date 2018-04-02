Trump’s Approval Rating Soars To 50% – Higher Than Obama’s

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has soared to 50 percent – beating former President Barack Obama’s rating during the second year of his presidency.

According to the latest Ramussen poll of American voters released on Monday, 50 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, whilst only forty-nine percent disapprove.

Breitbart.com reports: Trump’s remarkable milestone occurs in the second year of his presidency.

Obama was at 46 percent on April 2 of 2010, the second year of his presidency.

Rasmussen’s daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis as well as through an online survey tool of randomly selected participants.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points.