Trump To Drop Bombshell This Week About Election Hacking

Donald Trump is about to drop a bombshell this week which he says will completely demolish the idea that Russian hackers were responsible for his election win.

The President-elect says his knowledge of cybersecurity and hacking has taught him that “no computer is safe,” and added that he has new information that will cast a serious doubt over Obama’s claim that Russia influenced the recent election.

According to CNN, Trump has information that other people are not yet privy to:

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN)President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he has information that others lack and promised to reveal his knowledge this week, reiterating again his doubts that Russia was behind cyber-meddling in the US election.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an 800-person New Year’s Eve bash at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a tuxedoed Trump maintained that another culprit aside from Russia could have been behind the tampering.

Trump continued by vowing to release this new information on Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

“It could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation,” he said.

Asked to describe what undisclosed information he knew, Trump said, “You’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Trump’s announcement has cast a shadow on US intel assigning the blame to Putin, a man Trump says is smart to withhold reciprocal sanctions against the US.

Just want them to be sure, because it’s a pretty serious charge, and I want them to be sure. And if you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong,” Trump said, referencing failed intelligence in the lead-up to the Iraq War as a reason for skepticism.

“I think it’s unfair if they don’t know,” he said. “And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove.”

Trump has repeatedly cast aside a US intelligence assessment announced in early October that Moscow was behind the hacking, despite already receiving classified intelligence briefings on the matter. He’s also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him smart this week for withholding reciprocal sanctions on the US.