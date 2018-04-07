Trump’s Crackdown On Pedophiles Ramps Up – Congressman Farenthold Resigns

President Trump’s promise to end human trafficking and bust D.C. pedophile rings ramped up this week after Congressman Blake Farenthold was forced to resign amid allegations of running an underage prostitution website.

According to court records, Congressman Farenthold (R-TX) used public taxpayer dollars to silence one of his victims, paying them $84,000 to remain silent.

Fbnewscycle.com reports: The Congressman also registered and owns the Internet domain name Blow-Me.org. Seriously. Proof was offered by heavy.com:

Farenthold will soon be forgotten because he got out early and his importance will pale in comparison to the names that are going to be implicated. We have been contending for some time that human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of minors is an epidemic that reaches into every seat of power everywhere in the world and all the way to Washington.

It appears that today may have marked the start of the federal crackdown on these perverted practices.

Backpage.com, an Internet sexual marketplace frequented by sexual predators and sex workers was shuttered this afternoon.

If our information is correct, today’s events are just the tip of the iceberg.

If you remember late last year President Trump signed an Executive Order empowering the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to confiscate the U.S. assets of anyone materially assisting, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support to those engaged in human rights abuses and/or corruption.

We believe we now know why. A team of researchers claims to have identified 24,544 sealed indictments filed between 10/30/17 to 3/31/18.

Their work covered a five-month period. If their work is accurate – and we don’t know that any of these indictments pertain to human trafficking or pedophilia – it represents a massive increase over the work of previous investigators who, for example, only filed 1077 sealed indictments in all of 2006.

This might explain why so many members of congress, corporate America, foreign governments, and the media who dutifully defends them with so much vitriol is opposed to everything the president does. They fear Trump’s commitment to God’s way.

There’s a reason Google CEO Eric Schmidt went into hiding the day after Trump signed that Executive Order back in December.

Yes, these allegations are unproven as of this moment but President Trump’s outspoken stance and the actions of his administration do stand as evidence of his commitment to ending these sick practices.

By the end of his first month in office more than 1500 pedophiles had been arrested. Obama’s record pales in comparison. The most pedophiles ever arrested under Obama were 400 for the entire year in 2016.

Trump has been committed to ending the assault on our children since long before he became president as evidenced by his tweet from 2012:

Now, we stand on the verge of the biggest takedown of all; one that we’ve known about for some time but the media has viciously maligned those of us as alt-right wackos in her defense.

Soon there won’t be many members of the mainstream media still questioning why Evangelicals have embraced President Trump so strongly.