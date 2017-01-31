Trump Authorizes Congress To Pursue Criminal Charges Against Hillary

President Trump has authorized Congress to pursue criminal charges against Hillary Clinton, even if that means she ends up in prison.

Chairman of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Jason Chaffetz, told members of the committee that a recent meeting between him and the President revealed a desire by Trump to ensure Hillary Clinton receives whatever justice she deserves.

Chaffetz told members:

“President Trump visited Philadelphia when we were at our planning and strategy session.

I went backstage with the President here’s what he said:

‘You do a great job. Listen, I understand I’m the president and you have a job. You do the oversight. Don’t slow down. Go after everything you want to go after. You look at everything you want to look at.’

If you sat there and heard what he said to me about pursuing oversight and government, you would be inspired. And for him to convey a message of ‘don’t slow down,’ I think was a good message.”

The news that the President support’s the criminal investigation comes just days after the Oversight Committee ordered FBI Director, James Comey, to hand over the contents of Hillary Clinton’s email server.

Trump’s words will likely bolster their resolve in exposing any criminal wrong doing by the former Secretary of State in their continued investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“This was never a political targeting in the beginning and just because there was a political election doesn’t mean it goes away,” Jason Chaffetz told reporters earlier in the month. “There were a lot of other characters that were involved in this that we have to look at.”