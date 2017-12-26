Trump Slams ‘Crooked Hillary’ & ‘Corrupt FBI’ Over ‘Garbage Dossier’

President Trump has slammed the Clinton campaign and the FBI for colluding on the phoney Russia dossier compiled to try and discredit his Presidency.

In an explosive Tweet, Trump referred to ‘Crooked Hillary’ and ‘tainted FBI’ as being in cahoots with each other in an attempt to undermine his presidency and derail the White House.

“WOW, @foxandfriends ‘Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.’ And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Presstv.com reports: The dossier was funded by a group that conducted an opposition research project against Trump during the last months of the 2016 presidential campaign and included wide-ranging allegations about Trump, his aides and finances.

In January BuzzFeed News published the controversial dossier, which included controversial dossier filled with scandalous allegations about the president.

According to the report, Clinton— Trump’s Democratic rival in last year’s presidential election— and the DNC, had paid Russians to put together the so-called “Russian dossier” which contains alleged evidence about Trump’s ties to Russia.

“Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?), the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets in October.

“Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics but the R’s are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!”

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations that his campaign colluded with Russians and has condemned the investigations. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also denied the allegations.