Trump Is Right: Secret Documents Confirm Vaccines Cause Autism

President-elect Trump has come under fire by the establishment for daring to suggest vaccines might be responsible for skyrocketing autism rates – even though there is evidence the MMR vaccine does cause autism, and regulators and drug executives have known about this for a long time.

Last Friday, November 4th, Obama quietly signed an Executive Order titled Advancing the Global Health Security Agenda to Achieve a World Safe and Secure from Infectious Disease Threats.

Basically, Obama’s agenda is to push vaccines and normalize quarantine procedures across nations during outbreaks. But in 2008, before taking office, Obama held the same position Trump holds now:

Sounds very similar to the position Trump holds in 2016 – the position that the establishment are attacking as “wild conspiracy theory.” But it’s not.

Hidden documents about vaccines that have been locked away for more than two decades reveal that the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella can cause autism, and regulators, drug executives and various others have known about this for a long time.

Vaccine News reports:

The UK Department of Health was forced to reveal confidential documents outlining the details of MMR’s initial approval in the 1980s, following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The FOIA request was filed in response to the growing number of children afflicted with debilitating gut problems, brain problems and other symptoms believed to be associated with MMR, following their vaccination.

As it turns out, the fears regarding the adverse effects of vaccines are not completely unfounded. The uncovered documents reveal that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the manufacturer of the MMR vaccine Pluserix, knew that the vaccines could cause serious complications in children, some of which are encephalitis and other conditions associated with autism.

“We have compensated cases in which children exhibited an encephalopathy, or general brain disease,” admitted Tina Cheatham, Senior Advisor to the Administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “Encephalopathy may be accompanied by a medical progression of an array of symptoms including autistic behavior, autism, or seizures.”

CDC, Pediatrics, US government and Merck all admit MMR vaccine causes autism

This admission has huge repercussions, since encephalopathy following vaccination has been known to produce autism symptoms. GSK, the British government and various other players all kept this information secret, even after brave whistleblowers, such as Dr. William Thompson, came forward publicly with data linking the MMR vaccine to autism-related health outcomes.

While health authorities have previously made allusions to the link between MMR and autism, none has, so far, made a direct to the point statement about it.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for instance, has admitted that rubella, the German measles component of MMR, has been known to be a cause of autism since the 1960s. Even Merck & Co., a major manufacturer of MMR vaccines, has made admissions to the effect that vaccines in general can cause autism.

“[R]ubella (congenital rubella syndrome) is one of the few proven causes of autism,” stated Walter A. Orenstein, M.D., former Assistant Surgeon General and Director of the National Immunization Program, in a 2002 letter to the UK’s Chief Medical Officer.

“[R]ubella virus is one of the few known causes of autism,” explained the CDC on its “FAQs (frequently asked questions) about MMR Vaccine & Autism” page, which has since been removed from public view. It is still available in some web archives.

Dr. Julie Gerberding, M.D., M.P.H., the current president of Merck’s Vaccines Division, has also previously admitted that people with a predisposition to mitochondrial dysfunction can develop autism following vaccination. A minimum of 20 percent of vaccine-induced autism cases are associated with mitochondrial dysfunction.

“Now, we all know that vaccines can occasionally cause fevers in kids,” stated Dr. Gerberding back in 2008 during a segment on House Call with Dr. Sanjay Gupta titled “Unraveling the Mystery of Autism.”

“So if a child was immunized, got a fever, had other complications from the vaccines. And if you’re predisposed with the mitochondrial disorder, it can certainly set off some damage. Some of the symptoms can be symptoms that have characteristics of autism.”

