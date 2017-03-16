President Trump sent a loud and clear warning to Barack Obama last night, warning his predecessor that the “Worse than Watergate” wiretapping scandal is not over yet, and he will be presenting “very interesting evidence” that will prove Obama’s guilt in “the next two weeks.”

“I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks,” Trump said.

In the interview with Fox host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night, Trump maintained that evidence would soon be revealed that will prove him right, but he would not explain what that information might be.

“Let’s see whether or not I proved it,” Trump said. “You looked at some proof. I mean, let’s see whether or not I prove it. I just don’t choose to do it right now. … I think we have some very good stuff, and we’re in the process of putting it together, and I think it’s going to be very demonstrative.”

Considering Trump has outsmarted the media at every turn so far, you wouldn’t want to bet against him coming through with the goods.

Trump provided a loose definition for what he accused Obama of ordering, an explanation his press secretary, Sean Spicer, has repeatedly tried to explain as well.

“Don’t forget, when I say ‘wiretapping,’ those words were in quotes,” Trump told Carlson. “That really covers, because wiretapping is pretty old-fashioned stuff. But that really covers surveillance and many other things. And nobody ever talks about the fact that it was in quotes, but that’s a very important thing.”

Also in his Wednesday Fox interview, Trump weighed in on the disclosure of his 2005 tax return Tuesday night on MSNBC, asserting that it was “illegal” and “a disgrace” for news organizations to make the documents public.

“I have no idea where they got it, but it’s illegal, and they’re not supposed to have it and it’s not supposed to be leaked,” Trump told Carlson. “It’s certainly not an embarrassing tax return at all, but it’s an illegal thing they’ve been doing it. They’ve done it before, and I think it’s a disgrace.”

Epic flop

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was clearly hoping to smear the president when she teased that she had obtained his 2005 tax returns ahead of her show Tuesday night. Yet, when it came time for her to reveal her big scoop, the returns showed he paid his fair share in income taxes – even a higher percentage than Mitt Romney, Barack Obama and socialist Bernie Sanders.

Liberal pundit Van Jones had to admit that Trump’s tax returns do nothing but shed a positive light on the president’s character. After Maddow’s broadcast limped to it’s pathetic conclusion, Jones said on CNN that he was hoping they would have revealed something more damaging.

“If all we get tonight is that Donald Trump paid $38 million to America’s government, that’s a good night for Donald Trump,” Jones said. “I’m sorry, but there’s just really no way–I was hoping and praying that it would show not only did he pay no taxes, he actually charged the government and got money back.” “I wanted something I could get excited about,” he added.